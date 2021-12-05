The MacBook Air is getting a refresh in 2022, and we’re looking forward to many enhancements to Apple’s best-selling Mac.

Apple is expected to make a full refresh of the MacBook Air next year. The current model has the same design as MacBook Airs that used Intel processors, and it is one of the few Macs that has not been renewed, after the launch of the new iMac and the new MacBook Pros. Much is expected of this new MacBook Air, and this is what we know.

1. Goodbye wedge-shaped design

Since the original model presented by Steve Jobs in an envelope in 2008, the MacBook Air has had a wedge-shaped design when we look at it in profile. That is to say, it is thinner at the bottom of the keyboard than at the top. This gives it a greater lightness, while feeling very fine.

However, everything seems to indicate that the new MacBook Air will look much more like the MacBook Pro, that is, the design will be straight. Although it is true that thanks to the efficiency of Apple Silicon chips, it can be really thin not needing fans.

2. Hello to the white frames

It is rumored that MacBook Air is based on the 24-inch iMac, including the white frames around the screen and the keyboard also in white. The MacBook Pro surprised us all with a great notch for the camera, something that the new MacBook Air could also include, although it is something that rumors disagree on.

3. New M2 chip

If the rumors are correct, the MacBook Air could debut the next generation of processors from Apple, the theoretical “M2”. It will not be a chip as powerful as the M1 Pro and M1 Max of the MacBook Pro, but it will offer important improvements over the M1. This could be the first chip for computers created in 3 nm.

What are the differences between Apple’s M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

4. We will have more colors

As we have said, it seems that the MacBook Air 2022 will be based on the iMac design line, so expected to be available in several different colors. Colors could be similar to the 24-inch iMac, blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple, or totally different. Apple’s strategy with colors we already know is a real chaos.

5. Mini-LED display

Apple introduced mini-LED displays on the iPad Pro, and shortly after came the new MacBook Pro, including ProMotion technology. The 2022 MacBook Air is expected to use this same display, although without perhaps without ProMotion. Regarding the size, the screen of the MacBook Air will remain 13 inches.

MacBook Air 2022 concept: this is what Apple’s next Mac might look like

The MacBook Air may be the best-selling Mac today, and Apple should take proper care of it. The current model is one of the best Apple computers in terms of value for money, and we hope that the new generation will stay true to its philosophy.

Related topics: Mac

