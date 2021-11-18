On December 9 at night, a new edition of The Game Awards, a ceremony where the press from around the world awards the best of the year in terms of video games. Finally we meet the nominees of each category and as is normal, a lot of controversy was generated after knowing which titles would be competing for the coveted throne of Game of the Year or Game of the Year. Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil VillageThey were the ones selected this year, and despite the fact that in effect, all are very great games, others were left out who undoubtedly deserved to be there. For this reason, here We present to you five that for us, should have been nominated for the so-called GOTY 2021.

Returnal

From the hand of the geniuses of Housemarque, at the beginning of this year we received the impressive proposal of Returnal, a title that for many represented the true start of the current generation of consoles due to the ways in which it took advantage of each of the new capabilities of the PlayStation 5, feeling exactly like an experience that had been totally and completely thought for this hardware. In addition, we have a third-person shooter with a Roguelike structure that shines brightly in each of its sections, from an intricate and very mysterious story, to howl graphics that will leave you impressed. Not to mention what was done at the controls level, they are simply perfect. Undoubtedly, a game we swore would compete for this year’s GOTY.

Forza Horizon 5

Probably the game of the moment that everyone is talking about. After having presented four installments in which each one was surpassing its predecessor, Playground Games returns with its star series to demonstrate how to make a modern racing title that is also structured in an open world. On this occasion, we are taken to the exotic Mexican landscapes to present us with an adventure full of variety and great moments. It is true that Forza Horizon 5 takes few risks and that in reality, it proposes nothing new in terms of gameplay, however, everything it does does it in a great way, not to mention that it is probably one of the most impressive games in visual terms that finally makes having a new Xbox make a lot more sense.

Guilty Gear Strive

The golden age of fighting games has passed a long time ago, so every time there is a new installment of any of its series outside of Street Fighter, there is usually not so much noise around it. This year, the masters of Arc Systems Works introduced us to the new installment of what is probably their most recognized and beloved franchise. Guilty Gear Strive represents excellence within this iconic genre, as it is simply perfect in things like its controls and in general, in its game mechanics. If to the above you add a graphic and sound section of authentic scream, you have as a result one of the most outstanding fighting games of recent years that probably everyone should try no matter how much experience they have with this type of titles .

Shin Megami Tensei V

2021 has been a truly amazing year for Japanese RPGs. Basically from all fronts we have had interesting proposals, however, when talking about this form of design, the name of Atlus and of course, that of Shin Megami Tensei, have to be mentioned yes or yes. After a very long wait since the days of the 3DS, the new numerical installment of this series has arrived exclusively on the Nintendo Switch and just as anticipated, it works sensationally in each of its parts. Shin Megami Tensei V reminds us why his name is so important and also brings to the table new concepts at the gameplay level that will undoubtedly have an echo in the future of the genre. Also, the way in which this time the story is told is something that surrounds you from the first moment and that does not let you go until the final credits are rolling in front of your eyes.

Tales of Arise

The Tales of series can boast one of the most prestigious positions within the medium, as it is one of those that was attempted to oppose the dominance of turn-based combat within the Japanese role, by bringing highly action-focused mechanics that we could even say, gave birth to a new sub-genre that is of great importance today. After a considerably long wait, a new installment of this successful Bandai Namco franchise arrived this year under the name Tales of Arise, which reminded us why it is that its entire concept is so important when we immerse ourselves in an adventure that is It feels totally classic but at the same time, it inserts elements of modernity that come in really handy. Not to mention its moving story, memorable characters, art direction and of course, adrenaline-fueled combat that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.