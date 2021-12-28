Despite the different ups and downs that the asymmetric multiplayer horror video game has gone through Dead by daylight, the title of Behavior Interactive has lived an unforgettable year. So much so that now we have known that Dead by Daylight is one of the games that has generated the most revenue on Steam in 2021. As reported by industry analyst Benji Sales, the work of the Canadian study has crept into the twelve video games on Valve’s platform with the highest gross income in the last twelve months, demonstrating once again the unstoppable growth of this meeting point for horror lovers.

The Top Games by Gross Revenue on Steam in 2021 (random order) – New World

– Battlefield 2042

– PUBG

– DOTA 2

– Apex Legends

– Grand Theft Auto V

– Rainbow Six SIEGE

– Naraka Bladepoint

– CSGO

– Dead By Daylight

– Valheim

– Destiny 2

Dead by Daylight accompanies these eleven other video games on this list: New World, Battlefield 2042, PUBG, DOTA 2, Apex Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, Rainbow Six Siege, Naraka Bladepoint, CSGO, Valheim, and Destiny 2, which is why he has rubbed shoulders with some of the great leaders of the electronic entertainment industry. The reasons? The constant increase in the number of players, the effectiveness of the skin store found within the game itself, the battle pass called Crack that allows us to access exclusive content and, of course and most importantly, the acquisition of new licenses which have attracted new users from all over the world.

The Ring will be the protagonist of the next DLC of Dead by Daylight

And is that to celebrate its fifth anniversary last summer, Dead by Daylight added a Resident Evil DLC which included Nemesis as the new assassin, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy as new survivors and the Raccoon City police station as the new map of the game. Although Pinhead from the horror franchise Hellraiser later joined the cast, the arrival of a Resident Evil weight license has been the trigger for a 2021 year full of success (at least numerically) for the Behavior Interactive video game.