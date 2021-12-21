Advertising continues to evolve over time. The use of social networks and the internet has been a key point for the advertising industry to change its way of reaching people and begin to implement influencer marketing.

Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube have become the perfect medium for many brands to carry out their advertising campaigns and thus reach a wider audience.

There are many strategies that are being implemented in the industry with the use of digital platforms, such as the most popular currently the “influencer marketing“.

Currently the term influencer marketing is not well known by many people, but it is an exchange between a user with influence in digital media and a brand. In this exchange it is agreed that the Influencer disseminates a product, service or brand in exchange for remuneration that can be financial or in kind.

According to data revealed by various studies conducted by CPI Celebrity Performance, indicates that brands that use the image of a celebrity in their advertising campaigns have greater credibility and sympathy among the public. And this ultimately translates into a greater likelihood of purchase by the consumer.

Likewise, a study shared by Statista indicates that a survey conducted in August 2021 Internet users in major online marketplaces found that 53 percent of all respondents thought influencers were the most effective at promoting beauty or personal care products. Clothing and accessories came in second, named by 45 percent of those interviewed. Meanwhile, the same source found that 43 percent of Internet users around the world followed some type of influence on social networks.

But having an “influencers” promoting your brand or product does not certify that your advertising campaign can work.

That is why here are five important rules that an influencer marketing strategy must have in order for it to work:

1. The influencer has the autonomy of its contents:

Micromanaging influencer campaigns can negatively impact the overall success of your brand or product. Therefore the influencers have the autonomy of their content and when hiring one for advertising it is important to reach a balance in the autonomy of the content. Since influencer marketing is intended to connect with potential customers through real people with whom they can relate.

If you micromanage the influencer relationship, your content may sound corporate and commercial, rather than authentic. 84 percent of shoppers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations, and an influencer message combines the best of both worlds.

It’s very important to give influencers the freedom to inject their personality and style into the content, to make it sound like them and, more importantly, to make it sound real.

2. Respond to your community:

Being a person considered public on the internet and on social networks, you must maintain active communication with your digital community. But when responding, the influencers must also be clear that their communication with the community has to revolve around the brand with which they carry out influencer marketing.

3. The influencer and the brand are jointly responsible for the content:

Both the brand and the influencers are in charge of the content that is generated and shared on social networks or the internet.

There are different ways to reach an audience using influencer marketing. Given this, influencers generate content of all kinds, on different platforms, always considering which of these channels their audience is on. Brands must also assess the types of content they want their products and services to promote. In this way, the audience can perfectly understand and visualize the campaigns.

4. The influencer must have credibility with his audience:

Being influential and having a very large digital community on your social networks does not mean that everything you promote will be a success. The naturalness, closeness and credibility with which you speak to your followers can be a key point for your advertising campaign to work.

5. The brand must choose the influencers according to their engagement rate and segmentation:

To achieve a successful campaign requires precise planning and an intelligent selection of influencers, as well as clear and coherent messages that connect with the brand’s target and that respect the influencers community.

