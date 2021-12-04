Users of Xbox series x they have no excuse for boredom. For a few years, Microsoft has opted to offer a very complete service of streaming videogames: Xbox Game Pass. One of the main advantages of this subscription is that many games arrive at launch as it happened with Gears 5 or Forza Horizon 5 that has been published recently. This gives the possibility of play very current titles without having to buy it individually. What are the best Xbox Series X games available on Xbox Game Pass?

Many games have yet to reach the catalog of Xbox Game Pass and many of the new generation of consoles. But for now we have made a selection with the Xbox Series X games that are already included in the service. There are genres for all audiences, including for children that they will enjoy Unpacking and its story told through a move. Among the following list there are also games of action, sports and an adventure for 2 players.

Remember that the subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also includes Xbox Live Gold to access online features. So it’s worth it to be able to play the following games, many of which have online multiplayer. That said, we invite you to take a look at this ranking with the best Xbox Series X games available on the streaming service. A list that will be updated as they arrive new releases to the catalog.

Top 5 best Xbox series games available on Xbox Game Pass

Here are the 5 best Xbox Series X games available now on Xbox Game Pass. While some came from day one to the streaming service, others have been added over time. There are still many more to come in the coming months and this list will be updated.

Forza Horizon 5

It is a racing video game developed and distributed by Playground Games. It is the sequel to Forza Horizon 4, in this case, it is based in Mexico, so we can find many things about this culture and its landscapes. It features a variety of new vehicles, and so far, it has the largest open world in the entire series. Forza Horizon 5 can be controlled from a first or third person perspective, and its gameplay is maintained. The game is available on Xbox Game Pass from the same day it went on sale.

More details of Forza Horizon 5

The king of car racing is available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. So you can enjoy the huge open world where they develop very intense racing and you can create your own custom routes. Like they can customize and tune cars Both the interior and exterior. This means that changes can be made to the engine, transmission or install body kits to certain vehicles.

It Takes Two

It Takes Two is a platform game created to play cooperatively. Overcome all kinds of challenges with a friend and take control of Cody and May, two characters who have unique abilities. As you pass the tests, you get fully into an emotional story about how to overcome difficulties to get along. The PC version of Hazelight’s game supports Steam’s Remote Play Together feature and offers full controller support. It Takes Two has voices in English and texts in Spanish.

More details of It Takes Two

A really exciting game where you need the cooperation between two players They put themselves in the shoes of a troubled marriage. This adventure stands out for Their sense of humor and an emotional story that is told through its gameplay. Both protagonists have to help each other to reverse a spell that has turned them into dolls, but along the way they will learn to communicate to solve their differences.

Back 4 Blood

It is a multiplayer survival horror shooter developed by Turtle Rock Studios and distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It is considered as the spiritual successor saga of Left 4 Dead, the story unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have been infected by an alien parasite, thus becoming creatures known as “Ridden”. Here we control Cleaners, a group of survivors who are in charge of facing the zombies.

More details of Back 4 Blood

As we said, it is convenient to have Xbox Live Gold to take advantage of multiplayer modes of this game. It is cooperative and supports up to 8 players in PvP mode, while the AI ​​can create additional enemies, huge hordes and even activate a fog effect to complicate things. The new feature of this game are letters with which you can configure different aspects such as health, damage or resistance of the player.

Unpacking

Unpacking is a very relaxing game which has been developed by Witch Beam. We could say that it is a simulator. You have to take the contents out of the boxes and place it in a new house. You can put all the objects as you want as a decoration. You have to make a total of eight moves. There is no time limit here and you don’t get points for doing your job well. Everything consists of exploring all the rooms of each house and putting the objects to your liking. Throughout each move you discover the history of a character through their belongings. The game has texts in English.

More details of Unpacking

One of the great sensations of the year for its so original proposal. A new house and lots of boxes to tidy up is all you have to start this adventure. The game mechanics They are satisfactory and at the same time you will be able to know the history of its protagonists through 8 moves. This indie game has won many awards and is also recommended for children, who will enjoy the experience ordering all the objects on the stage.

The Sports Interactive game is a football management simulator where you run a soccer club. You start from the bottom and you have to get to the top. You can make transfers, sell players, create tactics and game strategies, configure the squad to your liking and much more. Unlike in other soccer games, here you don’t play during matches, you can only give orders to the team players. Definitely, you direct the fate of the club. Finally, say that Football Manager 2022 has texts in Spanish.

If you are tired of the classic soccer games, Football Manager it’s much deeper at the management level. Here you can make important decisions for the club such as footballers signings, the alignments and more financial aspects to consider. All this with the aim of having a competitive team in all tournaments without neglecting the economy and club relevance.

You already know the Top Xbox Series X games that are included in the Game Pass, but they are not the only ones. You have a large library of games from Xbox One and Xbox 360 to play classics and contemporary games. In any case, you can see which are the best Xbox Game Pass games, where you have a lot to choose from.