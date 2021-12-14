We analyze in Cinemascomics the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray edition of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, a totally new epic adventure that introduces us to a new superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition in very high definition of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, thanks to the release of the Marvel Studios film in 4K Ultra HD format. After multiple delays in its premiere due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, the film starring Simu Liu (being the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Shared Universe) was finally able to premiere in Spanish cinemas, now also forming part from the Casa del Ratón streaming service catalog, Disney +, at no additional cost.

Marvel Studios and Disney have launched the edition in DVD and high definition formats (Blu-ray in amaray box, 4K Ultra HD in amaray basic box and 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook) as well as for rent and digital sale, which on sale now. The 4K Ultra HD editions contain an additional disc with the movie and extras in Blu-Ray format. The second Disney and Marvel Studios film released in Spain in 4K format (after Black Widow) surprises us once again, for the better, by once again avoiding the blue print on their discs and opting for a personalized and differentiated screen printing on each disc , both on the 4K Ultra HD disc and on the Blu-Ray disc. Disney Spain’s second commitment to the 4K format allows Spanish viewers to enjoy a resolution four times sharper than HD, with brighter highlights, deeper shadows, more vivid colors and multidimensional sound.

Synopsis: Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), who ran away from home as a teenager, must confront a past she believed she had left behind and her father (Tony Leung), leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (A Matter of Justice) and stars Simu Liu (Revenge: Origins) as Shang-Chi, who must face a past that he believed to have left behind when he is involved in the network of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings. The film also stars Tony Leung (Red Cliff) as Wenwu, Awkwafina (Jumanji: The Next Level) as Shang-Chi’s best friend, Michelle Yeoh (Last Christmas) as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen (The Undoing). ), Meng’er Zhang (Marvel Studios: Reunited) as Xialing, Florian Munteanu (Creed II: The Legend of Rocky) and Ronny Chieng (Godzilla vs. Kong), among others. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz; with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. In turn, David Callaham and Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham were responsible for writing the film’s script.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a film adaptation of the hero created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin in 1973, is shown in its 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray version with various extras, which we have analyzed for readers by Cinemascomics. The review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical characteristics:

Zone: B

Case: Amaray black box (2 discs)

Not recommended for children under 12 years

Duration: 132 min. approx.

Format type: 16 × 9

Aspect ratio: 2.39: 1

BLU-RAY:

Languages:

DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1: English

DTS Digital Surround 5.1: Spanish

Dolby Digital Plus 7.1: Italian

Dolby Digital 5.1: Czech and Polish

Subtitle:

Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish and English coded for the deaf

4K UHD:

Languages:

DTS Digital Surround 5.1: Spanish

Dolby Atmos 7.1.4: English

Dolby Digital Plus 7.1: German, Italian and Japanese

Dolby Digital 2.0: English descriptive audio

Subtitle:

Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish and English coded for the deaf.

Additional content (Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Italian, Czech, Polish and English coded for the deaf):

Building a legacy:

Actor Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, explains that his character was originally created in the 1970s, when kung-fu was all the rage in America. However, he emphasizes that although it was not exactly the most progressive material that Marvel has had, he feels very fortunate to be part of this review of the original material, since he is the first Asian superhero in the Marvel universe.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton says he enjoyed watching Simu Luu step into the role and make it his own, especially thanks to the physical intensity of the training he underwent, because he was a reflection of the character, a master of kung-fu.

In turn, the filmmaker explains that each fight serves a specific purpose in the story, such as the scene of the fight in the bamboo forest, between Wenwu and Ying Li, which took a week and a half to shoot. But they also talk about the fight on the bus, where the protagonist asserts that they used every inch of the bus, where they even kept thinking about what else they could do with it. Without forgetting the final fight, in the village of Ta Lo, recreated in the Prospect Reservoir in Sydney, where they built an entire village from scratch, studying Chinese architecture in depth.

Regarding the fauna of Ta Lo, inspired by Chinese folklore, Morris, Trevor’s furry friend stands out and is inspired by a hundun, a mythological character considered the god of chaos and confusion.

As for Shang-Chi’s wardrobe, it includes concepts that costume designer Kym Barrett loves. The concept of the dragon skin from which the clothes are made comes from the backstory of the dragon that sheds its skin and then is collected in the village as a precious and resistant material. To recreate the costumes, they had to carve each scale by hand and then mold thousands of scales and attach them to the fabrics. In fact, each costume has some 14,000 tiny scales that the costume team had to glue together by hand.

Family ties:

Shang-Chi’s background is unique, says producer Kevin Feige, because as a child he discovered that his father was a villain. His father is Wenwu, also known as the Mandarin, who was portrayed in a certain way (unfortunate, but hideous) in Iron Man 3. And it was time to do justice not only to the character but also to the organization of the Ten Rings, which has had a presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the beginning, that is, since Iron Man. But then they have also come out in Ant-Man and there was a short film that came out after Iron Man 3, called ‘All Hail the King’, in the one we see that Trevor gets out of jail thanks to the real Mandarin.

On the other hand, actor Simu Liu confesses that the director did a very good job of explaining what this movie was really about, since even though he is one of the best fighters in the world, what happens in his life is more important than that. So, finding out who Shaun really is, what makes him do the things he does, and in what ways he will discover himself throughout the film, focusing on that, made everything else, everything around him. Marvel, you won’t be so intimidated.

In addition, the filmmaker adds that he wanted to show the man behind the rings, and if there was an actor who could represent him, without caricaturing the character as a typical clichéd villain, that was Tony Leung, a true legend of Asian cinema. And that the film, deep down, talks about the difficult relationship between a father and his son, and how that family falls apart at the moment in which the pillar of that family disappears.

Outtakes:

Alternative phrases, laughs, grimaces, dances, jumps, yells, swears, falls, misspoken words, props that don’t work, choking dialogues, and lots of fun are all part of the reel of outtakes of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Deleted scenes:

Formed by 11 deleted sequences, being the following:

They are waiting:

Shoot:

Excuse:

I'm here:

Words of encouragement:

Greatness:

Escape tunnel:

Two children:

Just friends:

Do it yourself:

The film can be played with background commentary from director Destin Daniel Cretton and Dave Callaham (in English only).

Finally, we hope you enjoy buying Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, now available to take home in DVD, Basic Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD + Basic Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray Limited Edition in Metal Box, as well as in rent and digital sale; And so you can see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish.