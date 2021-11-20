The Hawkeye producer spoke about the moment in which the events of the series will take place. In addition, it confirmed its relationship with other events of the UCM.

Marvel studios continues with its efforts to build Phase 4. For this, the production company has released some films that encompass the theme of the multiverse or explore in more depth the history of classic and new characters in the franchise. For example in Black widow the history of Natasha, but it was introduced to Yelena Belova, his sister, who will follow Hawkeye, believing that he is the murderer of his dear relative.

The latter and the recruitment of the Widow by the Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will be part of the plot of the series of Clint barton. In the production, the archer will be accompanied by the young Kate bishop, who will spend their Christmas season in justice work.

In fact, it was on this fact, that of the festivities and others, that the production company Trinh tran it opened. These were his words.

«Well, while we were brainstorming and talking about history a couple of years ago, we were trying to figure out how we can differentiate this series from Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. And one way was to set it up during the holidays. Of all the characters, it made sense that the story of Clint barton It will be counted at this time of year because he is a family man.

It is one of the few Avengers with children, and after the consequences of what happened in Endgame, where she lost her children for five years, she became Ronin and he got them back, this is the first Christmas he will spend with his family. And the big question of the series is if it will be able to survive. home in time to do it. So there is a big weight that you are trying to solve while you are stuck elsewhere. You are trying to deal with something that has put you on this mission and you have to figure out how to get out of it.… ”, Commented the executive.

In this way, the program will reach the catalog of Disney + November 24. The publication will begin with the presentation of two episodes together. After that, a weekly delivery will be released.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter