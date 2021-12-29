There is no doubt that the first one that we have mentioned is the undisputed leader in the sector, but there are other very interesting alternatives. Among these we can highlight the game store that Epic Games offers us, a firm that is gradually gaining more and more followers. That’s not to say that at the moment it can compete with Valve’s almighty Steam, but it is gaining a place among the regulars of PC games.

These stores that we are talking about in most cases offer us a client as a program that we install on our computer. Thus, in addition to being able to use the usual web application, we will have local software to manage our content on each platform. How could it be otherwise Epic offers us its own client that we install on the computers to carry out tasks related to their games.

It is worth mentioning that from these programs that we install locally we have the ability to buy, download, install and run games. At the same time we will have some library management functions and we will be able to access the latest offers launched. However, the aforementioned Epic store client still has a lot to improve. If we compare it with the time that Steam has been between us, this is relatively new, so it needs to grow even more. Next, we will talk about some of the functions or features that should receive in the next year 2022.