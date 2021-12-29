There is no doubt that the first one that we have mentioned is the undisputed leader in the sector, but there are other very interesting alternatives. Among these we can highlight the game store that Epic Games offers us, a firm that is gradually gaining more and more followers. That’s not to say that at the moment it can compete with Valve’s almighty Steam, but it is gaining a place among the regulars of PC games.
These stores that we are talking about in most cases offer us a client as a program that we install on our computer. Thus, in addition to being able to use the usual web application, we will have local software to manage our content on each platform. How could it be otherwise Epic offers us its own client that we install on the computers to carry out tasks related to their games.
It is worth mentioning that from these programs that we install locally we have the ability to buy, download, install and run games. At the same time we will have some library management functions and we will be able to access the latest offers launched. However, the aforementioned Epic store client still has a lot to improve. If we compare it with the time that Steam has been between us, this is relatively new, so it needs to grow even more. Next, we will talk about some of the functions or features that should receive in the next year 2022.
Improvements that should reach the Epic Games client
To begin with, we will tell you that one of the most important elements of this type of program is the personal library. Here we keep the games that we are gradually acquiring in the store so that they are always at our disposal. That is why one of the requests that we could make to the Epic store is to be able to apply more filters when cataloging or searching for games. At this time we can only order them alphabetically or in order of arrival.
Another of the very important sections in which the firm should start working, in the interaction that we could carry out with other users. In this way we could communicate and interact in some way with our friends added with account at Epic Games. They should also give us the opportunity, for those who quit, to try the new test functions work on before final implementation.
All this not to mention the number of games as such we have at our disposal for acquisition. It is true that little by little and over the years the availability of titles has risen, but there is still a lot of work to reach the variety of content on Steam. However, everything is said, the Epic Games Store has details with its customers such as free games every week, or several of them at designated times such as Christmas.