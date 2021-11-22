The first summary of the week begins, with all the most interesting that has happened during the last 48 hours. Welcome!

Most of us haven’t made the jump to WiFi 6 yet, but Mediatek has already announced WiFi 7, and it will be “faster than cable“.

Will Apple launch a folding tablet, in the style of the ill-fated Surface Neo? At least the patent has already been filed …

We recommend you MacBook Pro laptop review with Apple M1 Pro, and reports like the hidden tricks of Google Maps, the best Netflix movies of 2021, the 10 best apps to animate photos, how to use the mobile as keyboard or mouse, guide to buy a heater, Snapdragon vs. Mediatek, and much more.

Technological news

Now we can more easily delete the data stored by the sites in Google Chrome.

Mediatek will introduce WiFi 7 at CES 2022, and says it will be faster than cable.

This way you will be able to manage all the notifications you receive about reactions on WhatsApp.

Apple patents its own Surface Neo.

Mobile phones

The Pixel 6a is filtered in all its glory, with a 360-degree video.

The 10 best apps to animate photos from your mobile.

Hidden tricks of Google Maps for Android that will make your life easier.

Snapdragon vs Mediatek, how are these SoCs different?

Computers and tablets

What is a forced browsing attack and how does it work.

A perfectly good Apple I sells for $ 500,000, and the experts are shocked – it's a bargain.

We thoroughly tested the spectacular 14 "MacBook Pro with M1 Pro.

How to put the Windows 11 start menu back where it should be.

How to prevent Windows 10 from constantly warning us to update to Windows 11.

Use your smartphone as a keyboard and mouse on your computer.

Lifestyle

This would be the first render of the Apple Watch Series 8, and there is a major change.

Guide and tips for buying an oil cooler for the winter.

Guide and tips for buying a heater.

5 tools to save time in meetings.

Devices and appliances that you should never connect to a power strip.

10 bargains on Black Friday that cost less than € 20 and are already on Amazon.

Thousands of live Black Friday deals: Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, AliExpress and many more.

Leisure and gaming

The best new Netflix movies released in 2021.

The 20 best current movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Motor

Hundreds of Tesla car owners are unable to access their vehicles due to a server error.

Science

They invent a camera capable of seeing through almost anything.

The FDA officially approves the medical use of virtual reality to treat chronic pain.

So are the robots that clean the campus tables in Google Bay Area.

Now they are teaching robots to open doors and even recharge themselves.

They imagine a new skyscraper capable of removing 1000 tons of carbon from the atmosphere.

The Parker solar probe breaks the speed record of an object created by the human being: from Madrid to Barcelona in 3 seconds.

The curiosities of the day

Why the statue of Charles La Trobe, in Australia, is planted upside down.

Why are lasers installed in the middle of the Nafud desert, in Saudi Arabia.

They invent a toy that acts like a phone for dogs.

The sad story of Frank Hayes, the only person who has ever won a competition while dead.

Xiaomi has just launched the perfect smart toy for your cat.

