The launch of Halo Infinite is getting closer and closer, and 343 has confirmed some of the features of the Halo Infinites beta that users will be able to test. Halo fans have been waiting for news about the Halo Infinite beta and how they can participate. 343 Industries shared that the Technical Preview will have Halo Infinite’s exciting new weapon piercing modes as one of its main targets.

Basically, the Halo Infinite beta to offer tutorial experiences with a variety of mobile and intelligent bots, designed to measure the aptitude to attack and damage enemies. There will be four bot difficulties available. These are Recruit, Marine, ODST and Spartans, and each one of them is much smarter than the previous one when it comes to avoiding damage. Examples given are dodging grenades and even using Halo Infinite’s grappling hook for moves and attacks.

Halo Infinite beta features

In the Halo Infinite beta, players will be able to compete with others to maximize scores with different weapons at different levels of difficulty. What’s more, 343 has confirmed that players will be able to test the Weapon Drill mode with 12 different weapons from Halo Infinite. The MA40 AR, BR75, MK50 Sidekick, CQS48 Bulldog, Needler, VK78 Commando, S7 Sniper, Plasma Gun, Pulse Carbine, Ravager, Heatwave and Skewer will be available for training.

In addition to the weapons training mode, the Halo Infinite beta will include something else. It will also feature a 5v5 playlist that will pit a team of players against bots.