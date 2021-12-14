New game release date confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

Announcements related to games coming to Xbox Game Pass have not stopped in recent weeks. Yesterday we met a new game that will come to Xbox Game Pass at launch, which will join the service catalog during the first half of February of next year 2022.

But it seems that Microsoft does not want to end there with the announcements related to the catalog of its subscription service. Through the official account of The Anacrusis, The launch date of this new game has been confirmed that will arrive at Xbox Game Pass the same day of its arrival at the market.

Specifically, it has been confirmed that The Anacrusis will hit the market, and therefore Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, next january 13. The arrival of The Anacrusis to Xbox Game Pass is not something that catches us again, since this was confirmed during the last Summer Game Fest.

As shown at that time, and according to the description of the title, The Anacrusis will offer a cooperative PvE experience for four players, who will have to face numerous hordes of aliens aboard a spaceship, with the help of weapons, abilities and different ways to team up.

The Anacrusis will hit the market and Xbox Game Pass on January 13.