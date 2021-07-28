The Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) found 31 contracts signed with companies linked in their activities to the NSO Group, an Israeli company that created the Pegasus spyware. These were signed in the governments of Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto.

“For its transactions, the Israeli company used other front companies, carrying out a simulation of contracts related to Pegasus software in different instances for concepts other than the use of intelligence technology,” said Rosa Icela Rodríguez, head of the SSPC.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

He commented that the Secretary in charge of him searched his digital and printed files and requested the same from his deconcentrated organizations and found 31 contracts with companies related to NSO Group in their activities.

He said that in the defunct Federal Police there were 16 contracts with two companies related to the Israeli company that developed Pegasus; in Prevention and Social Readaptation, seven contracts with two companies; in Federal Protective Services, two contracts; at the National Intelligence Center, formerly CISESN, they reported four contracts.

Find here the most outstanding news of Mexican politics

The Secretary of State commented that these 31 contracts invested 1,970 million, a little more than 61 million dollars, for the acquisition of software, hardware, databases, platforms, licenses and maintenance of this equipment.

“(The contracts) were handed over to the Attorney General’s Office to investigate and find those responsible for this illegal practice that violated the privacy of journalists, politicians, social fighters, politicians, public servants, legislators, so this government has as a premise fundamental freedom and transparency. No one is spied on here; political persecution and espionage are over ”, said Rosa Icela Rodríguez.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that these contracts will be uploaded to the network to be public.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel