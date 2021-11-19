Warner Bros wants to replicate Super Smash Bros. with MultiVersus, and its great claim – apart from being a free-to-play multiplatform- is the brutal collision of licenses that will participate in this crazy brawler: any hero and villain of DC Comics, Cartoon Network, the movies of Warner or the series of HBO he is a potential fighter capable of jumping on stage.

Batman to Arya Stark (from Game of Thrones) and even the very Bugs bunny have confirmed their presence and, in the process, the meme of Shaggy Ultra-Instinct. Of course, that is just the tip of the Iceberg in terms of possibilities and in Extra Life we have already begun to rub our hands with the possibilities.

Precisely for this reason, we have prepared a list of 27 Warner Bros icons who deserve a place in this crazy initiative. A selection created taking into account both the popularity of the characters and their respective series as well as the game they could give on screen. Take note Player First Games!





That said, and despite the fact that 27 is a reasonably large number, we are also aware that there are many, many more Warner legends worthy of your spot. Many remain in the pipeline and, for all intents and purposes, we can always raise the list (and make the squad even crazier) through the comments.

Pinky and the Brain





One is a genius, the other is not saneoy every night this couple of rodents try to do the same: try to conquer the world. Its small size and Pinky’s combination of physical comedy with Brain’s mind control techniques can be a hilarious cocktail in a fighting game.

King kong





If not as a fighter, the mighty King of Skull Island it would be a spectacular Final Boss perfect to put the finishing touch to the arcade mode or to be knocked down between several players. Especially if you keep the mind-blowing size of the version created for the MonsterVerse.

The Powerpuff Girls





Separately, maybe Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup they can’t measure up to Superman. Together, the Powerpuff Girls (or The Super Babes) are invincible. Perfect to be the classic three-in-one character of everything brawler whose repertoire of attacks we can exchange on the fly in combat.

Samurai jack





No alternative to Super Smash Bros. it would be complete without a swordsman, and in this sense the choice is sung: Samurai jack is one of the key characters of Cartoon Network’s Genndy Tartakovsky and a total candidate for entry into MultiVersus.

Super Agent 86





Perhaps the technology of the revolutionary shoe is out of date, but Maxwell Smart’s character, the Super agent 86, is a timeless legend. Perhaps he is clumsy and, despite his name, he is not very savvy either, but hand-to-hand combat is not bad at all and he would be one of the few trained with firearms.

Flintstones





Pedro is a very gross characterEven among cavemen, that lack of finesse will do you wonderfully at this cake festival. His special attacks? From his infallible technique to launch the bowling pins to a good attack with the troncomovil, passing through some magic trick on behalf of the Great Gazú.

The mask





A Chisssssspeante fighter! When Stanley Ipkiss puts on the Loki mask, chaos and fun are more than guaranteed, and despite the fact that his costumes make him stand out on screen (intentionally) from his pockets, he can pull dynamite, submachine guns and all kinds of springs at your convenience. .

Rick and morty





The popularity of Rick and morty it is proportional to his crazy adventures. Rick Sánchez is a manual mess, and despite the fact that facing multiverse threats is for him the equivalent of any ordinary Thursday, the results – much to Morty’s dislike – are always delusional.

Wile AND. Coyote





The ACME brand cannot be missing in MultiVersus, nor does your VIP client: the coyote never gives up, and his entrance on the scene would be a milestone: he would make each game as fun as an episode of Looney Tunes.

Rorschach





Perhaps Dr. Manhattan would be a more effective character at clearing the screen of enemies, but the method less orthodox of Rorschach, of Watchmen, it gives much more game in a brawler in which anything goes and the cakes fly.

Captain Caveman





Not all heroes of MultiVersus They have to come from the DC Comics universe: the mythical Hanna Barbera already had her own repertoire of masked vigilantes: the Space Ghost, Birdman and the Galaxy Trio… although if we stay with one we have it clear: the Captain Caveman!

The iron Giant





Of few words, enormous strength and greater heart (in the figurative sense, of course). The character from the homonymous film released in 1999 continues to captivate new generations of fans of classic animation. And we are not going to deny it: it also has a size and a brutal attack capacity.

Bonus Phase: The Central Perk





Perhaps, the characters of Friends may not have a special predisposition for combat, unless you put your hand in Joey’s food, but the Warner sitcom and its protagonists can have a very special cameo in MultiVersus adding the Central Perk cafeteria as one of the scenarios.

Harry Potter





The boy who survived went from being a literary hero to one of Warner’s great standard bearers. Maybe Harry Potter He doesn’t put up a lot of play when fighting in melee, but his wand skills open very interesting doors to the gameplay and his presence is a powerful claim to the crossover.

Lord Voldemort





The one who should not be named would have no such qualms about using magic in the most effective way. Curses, spells and who knows? Avada Kedavra, the killing curse of the Wizarding World as the final punchline. Let’s remember that Superman is weak against magic!

Aqua Teen Hunger Force





In addition to his own Robot Chicken, the trio of Aqua Teen Hunger Force composed of Master Shake (Batitrón), Frylock (Fritox) and Meatwad (Meatball) would be the perfect standard bearers of the thug and irreverent spirit of Adult Swim. Three absurd characters, with very crazy individual abilities.

Scooby Doo





A Warner Superstar Game Without Scooby Doo? Impossible! The Great Dane is not particularly brave, but he can do anything for a Scooby Cracker. Two Scooby Cookies if Batman is involved.

Johnny Bravo





One of the Cartoon Cartoons more politically incorrect CN’s, of course, but his energetic poses and movements and can give terrible on-screen gameplay. And beware, he is a yellow belt in the Karate Dojo of the Hamas master. That counts too, doesn’t it?

Dexter and Dee Dee





Nobody puts imagination at the service of technology (and the passion for robotazos) like the little one Dexter. And nobody bothers his fascinating inventions like his sister Dee Dee. The genius child has a little machine for almost any situation, it’s time to use them all.

Daffy duck





If Bugs Bunny is the equivalent of Ryu in MultiVersus, Daffy Duck has to be “his Ken”. The Looney more crazy and unpredictable would be a hilarious addition, although you can also bet on his other alter-ego: Duck Dodgers.

Bonus Phase: Sheldon Cooper





Having an IQ of 187 and eidetic memory may not be a direct advantage in combat, but Sheldon Lee Cooper, from The Big Bang Theory he’s a superstar in his own right for Warner. Enough to have a cameo or star in a crazy phase of bonus or extra content.

Lola bunny





The character of Lola bunny has been reinvented numerous times since its debut in Space jam. From the awkward but endearing version of New looney tunes to the whirlwind of spontaneity of The Looney Tunes Show. Perhaps a custom version could be made for MultiVersus with the best of each variant.

Neo from Matrix





A guy capable of flying and learning Kung Fu in a matter of seconds deserves to enter the game, but he is also the protagonist of The Matrix It is an icon of Warner and science fiction cinema. His absence would be inexcusable.

Pierre Nodoyuna





Warner’s universes are full of interesting villains with a master plan, but few have a Superferrari: Pierre Nodoyuna he has it, and as much as his boorish dog laughs at his constant failures, his presence would be a triple hit in MultiVersus.

Mad max





The warrior of the road. Hardened with good in a cruel dystopia, Max is a born survivor, capable of escaping – by the minimum – from any impasse in which he finds himself based on explosions and bullets.

Beetlejuice





Beware of saying three times Beetlejuice (or Bitelchús): you can unleash the most thug and rogue inhabitant of the non-world. A exorcist of the living that he makes a living by driving the living out of ghostly homes unleashing total chaos and that he would have a full agenda with the theme of Warner’s multiverses.

Scorpion





For decades we’ve seen loads of mind-blowing cameos in the Mortal Kombat saga, it’s time for Netherrealm to return the coin and make its standard-bearer, the ruthless and visceral ninja Scorpion, Quench your thirst for revenge with the rest of the Warner Bros. superstars.

The joker





The joker is one of the most complex, ghoulish and twisted villains from comics, television and the big screen. But where Batman and Harley Quinn are, the Clown prince of crime is not far behind. Of course, just as Kevin Conroy will give voice to Batman, the same is that Mark Hamill gives him the reply and, in the process, drop some Killing Joke.

Extra Ball: Larry David





Where does the person from Larry david and the character of Larry david? Nobody knows. Source and inspiration for infinite memes through his eponymous series (originally titled Curb Your Enthusiasm) this creative troublemaker would be the best-worst voiceover for the game. And his chances in combat? Assuming that nothing goes right, we settle for peek out and don’t mess it up too much.