It is Black Friday and the first thing we have done when we get up is fly to the Bershka website, where the discounts reach 50%. There are those who face so many offers of this festival of the shopping they are overwhelmed and confused. Do not panic! We have done the wishlist definitive with the most successful proposals of Black Friday 2021.

In Bershka we have signed everything that is trending this winter with a lot of discount. From dresses with that seventies print that has already invaded the street style even about shirts oversize, knitted jumpers and jeans of all possible designs.





Diamond jumper with detachable sleeves, 22.99 euros , 11.49 euros.

Diamond jumper with detachable sleeves





Crocodile effect chain bag, 12.99 euros , 9.09 euros.

Crocodile-effect chain bag





Detachable hooded parka, 59.99 euros , 29.99 euros.

Detachable hooded parka





Ankle boots chunky with buckles, 45.99 euros , 32.19 euros.

Chunky ankle boots with buckles

There is also the warmest coats, sports and sole ankle boots chunky to stomp very hard and even accessories so cool like bead chains for cell phones, bags or hats bucket in a plush version to be very warm.





Bell print trousers, 19.99 euros , 9.99 euros.

Bell print trousers





Fitted dress with cut-outs, 25.99 euros , 18.19 euros.

Fitted dress with cut-outs





Checkered overshirt oversize, 35.99 euros , 17.99 euros.

Oversized checked overshirt





Hat bucket stuffed with Animal Print, 15.99 euros , 7.99 euros.

Plush bucket hat with animal print

We have to say that this year Bershka Black Friday was a wonderful surprise, because the sales reach half the price in some proposals, making a lot of difference for our pocket. Christmas gifts, fashion whims, the latest trends and having a much larger wardrobe is going to be a matter of filling your shopping cart.





Designer cargo trousers palazzo, 25.99 euros , 12.99 euros.

Palazzo design cargo trousers





Teddy hoodie, 29.99 euros , 14.99 euros.

Teddy Hoodie





Multicolored bead chain for mobile, 9.99 euros , 4.99 euros.

Dress midi ribbed with sleeves, 25.99 euros , 18.19 euros.

Ribbed midi dress with sleeves





Teddy jacket, 45.99 euros , 22.99 euros.





White loafers with platform release, 35.99 euros , 17.99 euros.

White loafers with platform release





Long satin skirt, 19.99 euros , 13.99 euros.





Cowboys skinny with broken, 25.99 euros , 18.19 euros.

Ripped skinny jeans





Long-sleeve T-shirt cropped with knot, 15.99 euros , 11.19 euros.

Long sleeve cropped top with knot





Quilted jacket, 29.99 euros , 20.99 euros.





Sports color-block with XL sole, 35.99 euros , 17.99 euros.

Color-block trainers with XL sole





Dress midi with openings and laces, 22.99 euros , 11.49 euros.

Lace-up slit midi dress





T shirt oversize stamped, 12.99 euros , 9.09 euros.

Oversized printed T-shirt





More offers?

Photos | Bershka.