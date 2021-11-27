It is Black Friday and the first thing we have done when we get up is fly to the Bershka website, where the discounts reach 50%. There are those who face so many offers of this festival of the shopping they are overwhelmed and confused. Do not panic! We have done the wishlist definitive with the most successful proposals of Black Friday 2021.

In Bershka we have signed everything that is trending this winter with a lot of discount. From dresses with that seventies print that has already invaded the street style even about shirts oversize, knitted jumpers and jeans of all possible designs.

Diamond jumper with detachable sleeves, 22.99 euros, 11.49 euros.

Crocodile effect chain bag, 12.99 euros, 9.09 euros.

Detachable hooded parka, 59.99 euros, 29.99 euros.

Ankle boots chunky with buckles, 45.99 euros, 32.19 euros.

There is also the warmest coats, sports and sole ankle boots chunky to stomp very hard and even accessories so cool like bead chains for cell phones, bags or hats bucket in a plush version to be very warm.

Bell print trousers, 19.99 euros, 9.99 euros.

Fitted dress with cut-outs, 25.99 euros, 18.19 euros.

Checkered overshirt oversize, 35.99 euros, 17.99 euros.

Hat bucket stuffed with Animal Print, 15.99 euros, 7.99 euros.

We have to say that this year Bershka Black Friday was a wonderful surprise, because the sales reach half the price in some proposals, making a lot of difference for our pocket. Christmas gifts, fashion whims, the latest trends and having a much larger wardrobe is going to be a matter of filling your shopping cart.

Designer cargo trousers palazzo, 25.99 euros, 12.99 euros.

Teddy hoodie, 29.99 euros, 14.99 euros.

Multicolored bead chain for mobile, 9.99 euros, 4.99 euros.

Dress midi ribbed with sleeves, 25.99 euros, 18.19 euros.

Teddy jacket, 45.99 euros, 22.99 euros.

Teddy jacket

White loafers with platform release, 35.99 euros, 17.99 euros.

Long satin skirt, 19.99 euros, 13.99 euros.

Long satin skirt

Cowboys skinny with broken, 25.99 euros, 18.19 euros.

Long-sleeve T-shirt cropped with knot, 15.99 euros, 11.19 euros.

Quilted jacket, 29.99 euros, 20.99 euros.

Quilted jacket

Sports color-block with XL sole, 35.99 euros, 17.99 euros.

Dress midi with openings and laces, 22.99 euros, 11.49 euros.

T shirt oversize stamped, 12.99 euros, 9.09 euros.

Photos | Bershka.