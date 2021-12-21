The high demand for the Ford Mustang Mach-E has exceeded the best estimates of the blue oval brand, surprising locals and strangers. Some order books that accumulate one another and that do not stop adding and adding units. Looking ahead to 2022, the American firm introduces interesting news in all areas.

Few imagined that a model like the Ford Mustang Mach-E could conquer the European market as it has. The electric sports crossover has truly conquered the Old Continent overtaking even the Ford Mondeo himself, which is also easy considering how the European market is behaving in terms of traditional saloons, SUVs, crossovers and electrics.

But what is certain is that the Mustang Mach-E keeps filling the order books around the world, truly at breakneck speed. So much so, that the brand has been forced to introduce new features practically every year since its launch, so Ford has already given the brushstrokes for 2022. In the United States, the electric crossover has already been on sale since last summer, for example, with the exterior equipment package “Ice White Edition”, in which sports crossover features glossy white bodywork with black painted roof, by contrast.

The interior of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E remains intact, without alterations or improvements

New in the Ford Mustang Mach-E 2022 for the United States

This special roof panel finish is already standard on the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition. The range’s color palette also adds new options with a metallic finish, to be chosen from «Grabber Blue», «Cyber ​​Orange» three-coat and «Ice Silver Blue», the latter completely new. Ford has not communicated news regarding the interior or standard or optional equipment, but there will be in terms of autonomy.

The Mustang Mach-E will be offered in the United States in 2022 with a new wireless update that will increase the usable capacity of the battery. Thus, the normal autonomy option known as “Standard Range” will receive an extra 2 kWh, going from the current 68 kWh to 70 kWh. The same goes for the extended autonomy option. Mach-E Extended Range receives an extra 3 kWh, so the 88 kWh it has been offering throughout 2021 now have become 91 kWh.

The improvements for the North American model are also completed with three new equipment that comes to the Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 2022. An important extra such as electric all-wheel drive, with on-demand operation to save energy as much as possible, and heated seats and steering wheel rim, which provide a warmer and more comfortable interior environment in harsh winter weather.