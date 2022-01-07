In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
If you have a new phone and want to get the most out of it, here are accessories that you will like.
If you just got a new mobile as a gift or have bought it for yourself, congratulations on your new smartphone. After configuring it and leaving it to your liking, begin the task of obtaining accessories to improve its functions.
In this list you will find a lot of very useful accessories that everyone can buy and take advantage of. From chargers, cables, car adapters or even watches and auruclares.
These products are mostly compatible with Android mobiles and iPhone, although we will tell you exactly which device it corresponds to.
A very small, fast charger: Anker PowerPort III
Noise-canceling headphones: Huawei FreeBuds 4i
Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone Users: 3rd Generation AirPods
Apple AirPods (3rd generation)
Noise-canceling over-ear headphones: SoundCore Life Q30
Sports headphones: SoundPeats S5
Smartwatch for Android: Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on Amazon
Smartwatch for iPhone: Apple Watch SE
Wireless charger: Yootech
Wireless charger for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch: Belkin Boost UP
Belkin Boost UP at AmazonBelkin Boost UP in Macnificos
To hold the mobile with one hand: PopSocket PopGrip Basic
MicroSD card to increase its capacity: SanDisk Extreme 128GB
Charger for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 with MagSafe: ESR HaloLock
Compact portable battery: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 at Amazon
Large capacity battery: Charmast 23,800mAh
Car charger: UGREEN 24W
3-in-1 cable with USB-C, microUSB and Lightning: Raviad
Weather Resistant Outdoor Speaker: JBL Charge 5
Stabilizer for mobiles: DJI OM 4 SE
Portable photo printer: Kodak Step
Controller for mobile games (Android and iPhone): GameSir T4 Pro
