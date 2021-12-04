Vegetables and vegetables are ingredients that we recommend including in each meal of the day. Therefore, we leave 17 recipes with vegetables for breakfast, that we can put into practice.

Vegetables as part of breakfast

All kinds of vegetables can be included in the first meal of the day to add vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and also add water and fiber that contribute to satiate the body.

We can use vegetables fresh to accompany a toast, a sandwich, an omelette, or as part of a salad or, we can incorporate these cooked ingredients into various preparations.

It is important to clarify that vegetables can be included in breakfast as part of savory dishes and also sweet recipes, providing the latter with natural sugars and quality hydrates.

The best recipes with vegetables for breakfast

We recommend using greens and vegetables together with other quality ingredients to achieve a filling breakfast, nutritious and at the same time light:

Salty preparations





Sweet recipes

These are 17 recipes with vegetables ideal for breakfast that we recommend to implement at home, to add this healthy group of foods to the usual diet.

Image | Vitonic