It is clear that this year Black Friday has come with more force than ever and is leaving us really interesting bargains also in the world of beauty. So now we have looked at Perfume’s Club where we find everything, from the best brands and with super discounts that reach up to 80% and among which we have selected these basics.

Perfumes





Shiseido Ginza Eau de Parfum: 128.50 euros 61.35 euros.





Eau de Parfum Ginza 90 ml Shiseido





Eau de Parfum Libre by Yves Saint Laurent: 90.00 euros 44.92 euros.

Eau de Parfum Libre 50 ml Yves Saint Laurent





Eau de Parfum Si Passione by Giorgio Armani: 93.00 euros 49.21 euros.

Eau de Parfum Si Passione 50 ml Giorgio Armani





Eau de Parfum Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir by Narciso Rodriguez: 92.00 euros 50.14 euros.

Eau de Parfum Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir 50 ml Narciso Rodriguez





Eau de Parfum L’Interdit Rouge by Givenchy: 118.00 euros 58.73 euros.

Eau de Parfum L’Interdit Rouge 80 ml Givenchy





Eau de Parfum A Drop d’Issey by Issey Miyake: 86.00 euros 51.17 euros.

Eau de Parfum A Drop d’Issey 50 ml Issey Miyake

Cosmetic products for skin care





Capture Totale CELL Energy by Dior, Firming and Wrinkle Correcting Cream: 107.61 euros 73.91 euros.

Capture Totale CELL Energy by Dior





Le Lift de Chanel Smoothing and Firming Rich Cream: 120.00 euros 96.01 euros.





Filorga Time Filler anti-wrinkle cream: 66.90 euros 37.11 euros.

Time Filler Filorga anti-wrinkle cream





Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Serum 90 Capsules: 127.00 eurps 48.96 euros.

Serum 90 Capsules Advanced Ceramide Elizabeth Arden





Clarins High Demand Multi-Intensive Day Cream: 108.50 euros 60.54 euros.

Clarins High Demand Multi-Intensive Day Cream





Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting And Firming Day Cream SPF30 anti-wrinkle cream: 141.00 euros 67.83 euros.

Vital Perfection Uplifting And Firming Day Cream SPF30 50 ml Shiseido

Makeup





Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation by Lancôme: 44 euros 22.31 euros.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation by Lancôme





Guerlain Terracotta Light Bronzing Powder: 51.15 euros 28.24 euros.

Terracotta Light Guerlain Bronzing Powder





Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara: 35.50 euros 19.51 euros.

Hypnôse Drama Lancôme Mascara





Chanel Vitalumière Fluide: 52.00 euros 43.31 euros.

Chanel Vitalumière Fluide





Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation SPF20: 45 euros 29.06 euros.

Even Better Clinical Clinique SPF20 Serum Foundation

More offers?

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have 90 days of trial. You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their alerts via Telegram. You can also find here the best deals for Black Friday 2021.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photo | @sofyabenzakour