According to a leak, a 150W charger would arrive sometime this year or next. We tell you everything that is known here!

When the first chargers of 100W last year and at the beginning of this 120WWe thought that was the most that a charger (and a cell phone battery) could handle. But according to a recent leak, it seems that we will soon have between us a 150W charger.

This filtration comes from the hand of the middle Digital Chat Station, who claimed that the charger 150W is on the way. The comments of the post were filled with the question that everyone would ask themselves: When? The outlet gave a somewhat vague answer, but claimed that would arrive soon.

To give you an idea, the chargers of 120W they are quite fast. Cell phones like Xiaomi Mix 4 come with a charger of this voltage for your battery of 4,500 mAh. This cell phone takes around 21 minutes to complete your charge and it can even be lowered to 15 if you put the cell phone in a certain way. So a charger 150W it would significantly lower the charging time of a cell phone with the same battery.

But these chargers, known as fast-charge chargers, have some drawbacks on the cell phone’s battery. When the charger came out of 120W, Xiaomi reported that the use of these chargers would cause the battery to degrade in a 20 percent at 800 charge cycles (which is approximately two years).

This is not a surprise as it makes sense. But it is a bit worrying for users who keep their cell phone for more than two years. The charger of 150W affect a little more to the battery of your cell phone. Although Xiaomi already informed that the charger they are developing, which is 200W, it will keep battery degradation at 20 percent after 800 full charges.

Now we just have to wait for these too fast charging chargers to come out to be able to see which one will shorten the charging time of your cell phone much more. Considering the disadvantages of using these, it is likely that not many users will use them. Although… Who wouldn’t want their cell phone to be fully charged in 10 minutes or less?

Share it with whoever you want