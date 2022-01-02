15 iconic phrases the MCU has given us

We share 15 of the most remembered phrases of the MCU from its beginnings with the 2008 movie Iron Man to the recent production Spider-Man: No Way Home

Throughout nearly 14 years of establishment, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has delivered us great stories, memorable characters, and great phrases that have been coined over time.

From the legendary I am Iron Man that revealed Tony Stark as Iron Man until the remembered With great power comes great responsibility In Spider-Man: No Way Home, these phrases leave us a great lesson about important aspects of the MCU and of life itself.

Without further delay, we share with you the 15 phrases that have been emblematic throughout the existence of the MCU.

I am Iron Man

The phrase that started the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark reveals that he is not only the businessman who decided to stop manufacturing weapons. He was also revealed as Iron Man, one of the greatest heroes in history. Even with that phrase, Tony Stark sacrifices his life to end Thanos and the Black Order.

I would do this all day

One of the emblematic phrases of Steve Rogers, who before being injected with the serum of the super soldier, gave proof of worth, and despite his physical condition, he was not afraid to fight for the right.

If we can’t defend the land, I promise we will avenge it

Prior to the first union of the Avengers on screen, Tony Stark and Loki have a previous talk where the wearer of the Iron Man mantle warns Loki of the consequences of wanting to conquer Earth. Since no matter who triumphs, the Avengers would take care of showing Loki that he would not get away with it.

That’s my secret Captain, I’m always angry

Bruce Banner is the author of this phrase that establishes him as the strongest Avenger, who is willing to enter the battle, no matter what the consequence to pay.

Didn’t you see it coming?

The presentation of Pietro Maximoff in the MCU (the real Pietro for Marvel Studios) was characterized by this phrase, with which the members of the Avengers must be ready for any eventuality.

Fear him … Run away from him … Destiny always comes … Or should I say here I am

With this phrase Thanos made an appearance on the Asgardian ship where he defeated Thor and Hulk, killed Loki and Heimdall, as well as half of the passengers who were heading for the earth.

I love you 3000

One of the phrases that characterized both Avengers: Endgame and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which mentions Morgan Stark, the daughter of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, which coincides with the number of minutes of the Marvel Studios films.

A fortune will never buy a second in time

In the encounter between Howard and Tony Stark, the Patriarch Stark unknowingly shares a great pearl of wisdom that not only applies to the MCU or Marvel Comics. You may have a great fortune, but a second with your loved ones or to enjoy life is more valuable than all material goods.

United Avengers

One of the most anticipated phrases throughout 11 years in the MCU finally came from the voice of Captain America. Who gave the voice of attack in the final battle, which still has consequences for phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Is not affliction a strong love that endures?

Beyond a series based on comics, WandaVision shared several phrases worthy of a romance plot, in which the role of love in the world is reflected, and this is one of those shared by Vision where he analyzes that the most intense pain is caused by love

You are my sadness and my hope, but above all you are my love

In one of the most moving scenes at the end of WandaVision, Wanda finally ends the spell that turned Westview into a television show, but not before telling Vision what it was, although this version of the Android was not the one they built. Ultron, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner,

You are a product of everyone who came before you, your family’s legacy. You are your mother. And whether you like it or not, you are also your father

Although Shang-Chi does not want to accept the part of his past that ties him to his father and the legacy of ambition that precedes him, his maternal family makes him see that, although he does not want to accept it, what he is is a product from what he learned from his parents, regardless of whether his father is one of the most fearsome villains in the East.

When you love something you protect it

With the immense love that the Eternals have for humans, despite their failures that lead to conflicts between them, Thena understands that their affection for this race leads them to protect them even from themselves.

With great power comes great responsibility

One of the phrases that was immortalized in the last Amazing Fantasy # 15 cartoon, which has become a philosophy of life for Peter Parker, who in the MCU finally learned one of the most valuable lessons for Spider-Man.

