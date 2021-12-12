Sometimes it happens: we have to give to people that, unfortunately, we cannot see in person. Either because of the pandemic, because our loved one lives far away or for any other reason, now Giving from a distance is easier and more effective than ever.

How can we do it? One option is to buy the object in question, wrap it at home and send it through a specialized agency. Another alternative that facilitates the process is to purchase the product through a website, specify that it is a gift and wait for the package to arrive at its destination wrapped in a very special way. Take note of these proposals for foodie lovers, lovers of beauty or music lovers.

Coded Gifts gourmet

One of our favorite proposals is the boxes with drinks or food. For example, at the El Corte Inglés Gourmet Club we find varieties ranging from champagne to panetonne. For tastes, colors.





Champagne rosé Veuve Clicquot Brut case. “Salmon color with coppery flashes. Very expressive on the nose with red fruits, notes of nuts and pastries. In the mouth harmonious, fresh and with a succulence based on red fruit jam”. 54 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Champagne rosé Veuve Clicquot Brut case





Case with half pieces of Iberian pork loin, chorizo ​​and acorn-fed Extrem Puro Extremadura limited edition by Cachete Jack. 79.90 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Case with half pieces of loin, chorizo ​​and Iberian acorn-fed sausage Extrem Puro Extremadura limited edition by Cachete Jack





Matías Buenos Días is a classic when we think of sending an original box to your home. Within its special catalog for Christmas this box stands out with Moët champagne, nougat and jam. 55.38 euros.





Dolce & Gabanna proposes this panettone agrumi from Sicily It is presented in a beautiful box that can serve as decoration or to store everything we want in the kitchen. 32 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Panettone by Dolce & Gabanna.

Gifts for music lovers

Those who love music and spend the day listening to their reference groups will surely appreciate a new pair of bluetooth headphones or a turntable with a vintage aesthetic.





White or Black Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones from Nothing. 99 euros.





Pioneer “Style” Series Headband Headphones with Microphone for Hands-Free Calling. 89 euros at Amazon.

Pioneer SE-MS7BT, Headband Headphones (HiRes, Power Bass), Cable / NFC / Bluetooth, 25.5 x 20 x 11 cm, Brown





Vinyl record player, model NKW, with three speeds 33/45/78 RPM. 74.99 euros at Amazon.

Vinyl Record Player, NKW Bluetooth Record Player and Digital Encoder with 3 Built-in 33/45/78 RPM Speeds 2 Stereo Aux-In RCA Speakers -Brown

Gifts for those with a soft spot for beauty

Beauty and personal care firms turn to Christmas thanks to the launch of packs that fall in love with inside and outside. Dior or Lush offer options for those who love the self care.





J’adore pencil case from Dior. Includes J’adore Eau de Parfum and J’adore Sublime Body Milk. 69.95 euros at Druni.





Solid Routine by Midnight Cosmetics in collaboration with Miranda Makaroff. Includes a shampoo, conditioner, body scrub, and soap. 44.20 euros.





Lush Relax more pack with 10 products to promote sleep and rest. 75 euros.

Gifts for fashionistas

Now, we are talking about those gifts that we can send to a true fashion lover. A great option for these dates is a set of red underwear to favor luck on New Years Eve or a timeless leather bag made in Spain, a classic that should never be missing from a wardrobe.





The Alterisco firm proposes the Royal pack, which includes a ring and a bracelet. 69.95 euros.





Mauska signs this bag made of leather in Spain It can be worn in two positions: shoulder bag style or as a fanny pack. As your gift prefers. 245 euros.





By last, a great set for New Years Eve signed by Sloggi. The bra is priced at 41.19 euros and the panties cost 18.49 euros on Amazon.

Sloggi S Seven P Padded Bra, Mars Red, XS for Women





Sloggi S Seven High Leg Brief Closure, Mars Red, M for Woman

Gifts for those who spend hours in front of the TV

To finish, we propose a gift for those who love to see premiere movies or the best series of the moment: subscription to a platform streaming like HBO or Prime Video. The one from HBO costs 69.99 euros for a whole year and the one from Prime Video is 36 euros.

Subscribe to HBO Max for a year for 69.99 euros and pay for 8 months instead of 12





Subscribe to Amazon Prime and enjoy free shipping and all Prime Video content for only 36 euros a year.

