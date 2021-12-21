Yoga is one of the sports disciplines that each year is adding more people and that is becoming popular in more countries. It is a good way to connect mind and soul through physical exercise and if this Christmas you would like to give away accessories related to this sport, we will show you some very inexpensive suggestions:

Mats for multiple positions

Non-slip fitfiu





With a unique pattern, this mat is suitable for both yoga like pilates and it is made of pvc. It is slip resistant and wear resistant so it is quite durable and safe.

Its price is 24.99 euros.

Non-slip yoga mat FITFIU pilates pink mandala gymnastics fitness

Fitfiu geometric design





Available in various colors, it is much more gentle and pleasant to the touch so it provides comfort when exercising. It is non-slip and resistant to wear and tear and can be transported anywhere.

Its price is 24.99 euros.

Blue non-slip yoga mat FITFIU geometric design gymnastics fitness

Bamboo vine





If you are looking for an option ecological, This bamboo mat is ideal since its main material is bamboo, which makes it more resistant and durable. The foam backing absorbs impacts and is non-slip.

Its price is 26.99 euros.

Vidaxl Bamboo Yoga Mat

Blocks to improve balance

Adidas Yoga Cork





Made in cork to give lightness, it is a good element to practice various postures. The brand’s logo is stamped and it is resistant, waterproof and ecological.

Its price is 21.60 euros.

adidas ADYG-20100CORK Yoga Block, Unisex, Brown, One Size

Mathub cork





This block strengthens different parts of the body while practicing yoga thanks to its resistant and light materials. Despite its low weight, it is quite sturdy.

Its price is 14.56 euros.

Cork block – MATHUB

Sportswear suitable for Yoga

Indu Legging





This garment has details such as double push-up effect fabric, seamless material and waist suitable for compatibility with yoga and Pilates. They are available in various colors and have a transparent detail in the lower part.

Its price is 39.90 euros.

Nike t-shirt





The strapless racerback design allows free movement in any direction necessary for this sport. Its fabric is breathable and it absorbs sweat, so it is a factor that you do not need to worry about.

Its price is 19.99 euros.

Adidas Light-Support Bra





With a light hold to avoid feeling pressure, it also has thin straps to facilitate movement and a breathable fabric. In addition, it is made with recycled materials that respect the environment.

Its price is 22.50 euros (before 45 euros).

LIGHT-SUPPORT YOGA SPORTS BRA

Wheels to work flexibility

O’live





It is designed to work areas such as back, shoulders and hips as well as to intensify abdominal strength. It is made of plastic covered with EVA rubber for a soft and comfortable touch.

Its price is 24.20 euros.

Sveltus cork





The cork It is one of the most used materials for yoga accessories since it is quite comfortable and light to carry. It is non-slip and antibacterial so it will not affect your health.

Its price is 36.95 euros.

Sveltus cork wheel Yoga

Non-slip socks

Socks Born Living





Thanks to your adaptation to each of your fingers and to its sole with resistant and non-slip materials, it allows you to perform all classes safely. In addition, it is antibacterial and soft to the touch.

Its price is 5.99 euros.

Women’s Yoga Socks Socks

Adidas socks





They are made in stretch cotton and breathable with non-slip pattern on the sole. They have an elastic band incorporated for greater support to the foot.

Its price is 9.95 euros.

Bags to store everything you need

Puma mat bag





East compact bag It is perfect if you don’t have much space since when it is empty it can be compressed and enlarged thanks to its internal network. You can carry the mat or different objects you need with an adjustable strap and zip closure.

Its price is 27.45 euros.

STUDIO YOGA MAT BAG – Across body bag – black

Karf bag





A totally bag padded It has a laptop compartment and 3 more interior pockets. On the outside it has 2 easy-access pockets and another with a zipper so that your mobile is safe.

Its price is 29.90 euros.

