Yoga is one of the sports disciplines that each year is adding more people and that is becoming popular in more countries. It is a good way to connect mind and soul through physical exercise and if this Christmas you would like to give away accessories related to this sport, we will show you some very inexpensive suggestions:

1 Mats for multiple positions
1.1 Non-slip fitfiu
1.2 Fitfiu geometric design
1.3 Bamboo vine
2 Blocks to improve balance
2.1 Adidas Yoga Cork
2.2 Mathub cork
3 Sportswear suitable for Yoga
3.1 Indu Legging
3.2 Nike t-shirt
3.3 Adidas Light-Support Bra
4 Wheels to work flexibility
4.1 O’live
4.2 Sveltus cork
5 Non-slip socks
5.1 Socks Born Living
5.2 Adidas socks
6 Bags to store everything you need
6.1 Puma mat bag
6.2 Karf bag

Mats for multiple positions

Non-slip fitfiu

Non-slip Yoga Mat Fitfiu D4e3d829 E681 4b9c A6bb 47664c17dc17 1 267058101

With a unique pattern, this mat is suitable for both yoga like pilates and it is made of pvc. It is slip resistant and wear resistant so it is quite durable and safe.

Its price is 24.99 euros.

Non-slip yoga mat FITFIU pilates pink mandala gymnastics fitness

Non-slip yoga mat FITFIU pilates pink mandala gymnastics fitness

Fitfiu geometric design

Fitfiu Non-slip Yoga Mat Geometric Design 5e647e39 958d 49a8 989a 891593698728 1 740652986

Available in various colors, it is much more gentle and pleasant to the touch so it provides comfort when exercising. It is non-slip and resistant to wear and tear and can be transported anywhere.

Its price is 24.99 euros.

Blue non-slip yoga mat FITFIU geometric design gymnastics fitness

Blue non-slip yoga mat FITFIU geometric design gymnastics fitness

Bamboo vine

Vidaxl Bamb Yoga Mat A41bad1c 200f 4cc4 Aa01 7d4c3f625c6d 1 1563741360

If you are looking for an option ecological, This bamboo mat is ideal since its main material is bamboo, which makes it more resistant and durable. The foam backing absorbs impacts and is non-slip.

Its price is 26.99 euros.

Vidaxl Bamboo Yoga Mat

Vidaxl Bamboo Yoga Mat

Blocks to improve balance

Adidas Yoga Cork

Yoga Block Cork Beige Bh0322 01 Standard

Made in cork to give lightness, it is a good element to practice various postures. The brand’s logo is stamped and it is resistant, waterproof and ecological.

Its price is 21.60 euros.

adidas ADYG-20100CORK Yoga Block, Unisex, Brown, One Size

adidas ADYG-20100CORK Yoga Block, Unisex, Brown, One Size

Mathub cork

Refe4 800x

This block strengthens different parts of the body while practicing yoga thanks to its resistant and light materials. Despite its low weight, it is quite sturdy.

Its price is 14.56 euros.

Cork block - MATHUB

Cork block – MATHUB

Sportswear suitable for Yoga

Indu Legging

Indu Woman Yoga Legging

This garment has details such as double push-up effect fabric, seamless material and waist suitable for compatibility with yoga and Pilates. They are available in various colors and have a transparent detail in the lower part.

Its price is 39.90 euros.

Indu Woman Yoga Legging

Nike t-shirt

shirt

The strapless racerback design allows free movement in any direction necessary for this sport. Its fabric is breathable and it absorbs sweat, so it is a factor that you do not need to worry about.

Its price is 19.99 euros.

Nike Yoga T-shirt

Adidas Light-Support Bra

Sports Bra Light Support Yoga Violet H56331 01 Laydown

With a light hold to avoid feeling pressure, it also has thin straps to facilitate movement and a breathable fabric. In addition, it is made with recycled materials that respect the environment.

Its price is 22.50 euros (before 45 euros).

LIGHT-SUPPORT YOGA SPORTS BRA

LIGHT-SUPPORT YOGA SPORTS BRA

Wheels to work flexibility

O’live

Olive

It is designed to work areas such as back, shoulders and hips as well as to intensify abdominal strength. It is made of plastic covered with EVA rubber for a soft and comfortable touch.

Its price is 24.20 euros.

O'LIVE Yoga Wheel

Sveltus cork

Yoga Cork Wheel 1 G

The cork It is one of the most used materials for yoga accessories since it is quite comfortable and light to carry. It is non-slip and antibacterial so it will not affect your health.

Its price is 36.95 euros.

Sveltus cork wheel Yoga

Sveltus cork wheel Yoga

Non-slip socks

Socks Born Living

Women's Yoga Socks Socks

Thanks to your adaptation to each of your fingers and to its sole with resistant and non-slip materials, it allows you to perform all classes safely. In addition, it is antibacterial and soft to the touch.

Its price is 5.99 euros.

Women's Yoga Socks Socks

Women’s Yoga Socks Socks

Adidas socks

Yoga ML Socks Gray Bh0331 03 Standard

They are made in stretch cotton and breathable with non-slip pattern on the sole. They have an elastic band incorporated for greater support to the foot.

Its price is 9.95 euros.

Yoga socks

Bags to store everything you need

Puma mat bag

D77d7f118a4d48349c9d75d8c5e4af74

East compact bag It is perfect if you don’t have much space since when it is empty it can be compressed and enlarged thanks to its internal network. You can carry the mat or different objects you need with an adjustable strap and zip closure.

Its price is 27.45 euros.

STUDIO YOGA MAT BAG - Across body bag - black

STUDIO YOGA MAT BAG – Across body bag – black

Karf bag

Women's Kaft Yoga Bag

A totally bag padded It has a laptop compartment and 3 more interior pockets. On the outside it has 2 easy-access pockets and another with a zipper so that your mobile is safe.

Its price is 29.90 euros.

Women's Kaft Yoga Bag

