New polar trough wednesday or whatever that phenomenon of cold is called and the days are already asking us for evenings on the sofa and getting to see something on our favorite platform. Now we have no less than 140 series, movies and documentaries on Netflix, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, Disney +, HBO Max and Apple TV +.

‘Red alert’

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds headline this action movie in which one of the best FBI agents teams up with the world’s biggest art thief to try to hunt down the planet’s most wanted thief.

Premiere Friday on Netflix | Review

‘Love with surety’

Mónica Naranjo presents the new reality for couples, that subgenre that is currently so fashionable. With a prize of one hundred thousand euros at stake, six couples will put their loyalty to the test through different tests and moments of danger.

Premiere Thursday on Netflix

‘Dopesick: story of an addiction’

One of the miniseries that has given the most talk in recent weeks has been ‘Dopesick’, which tells the story of how a pharmaceutical company caused the largest drug epidemic in the history of the United States. Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson lead the cast.

Premiere Friday on Disney +

‘Kamikaze’

The new HBO series Max tells the story of Julie, an 18-year-old girl who loses her entire family in a tragic accident. Surrounded by all her fortune, the girl reluctantly leaves her native Denmark in search of a reason to live.

Premiere Sunday on HBO Max

‘Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings’

Among the festivities of Disney + Day comes the premiere on the platform of the penultimate Marvel movie. In addition, a luxury way to see what exactly the promised IMAX format consists of in which we live the adventure of the titular hero in which he rebels against the faction led by his father.

Premiere Friday on Disney +

‘The Shrink Next Door’

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star in this promising series that revolves around a psychologist who breaks all his codes and begins to parasitize his patient in some way, taking control of every aspect of his life.

Premiere Friday on Apple TV +

All premieres

Netflix

‘7 prisoners’ (Thursday)

‘Adam’ (Friday)

‘Red alert’ (Friday)

‘Alter ego’ (Saturday)

‘Love with bail’ (Thursday)

‘Animal’ T1 (Wednesday)

‘The Blacklist’ S8 (Friday)

‘Silent comrades’ (Friday)

‘Caught in the Act’ (Friday)

‘Chiaroscuro’ (Wednesday)

‘Crazy Love’ (Friday)

‘Scenes from my marriage’ (Friday)

‘Farewells’ (Friday)

‘The Furies’ (Friday)

‘Gentefied’ T2 (Wednesday)

‘Warrior, father, king’ (Friday)

‘I am (not) a Monster’ (Friday)

‘The Invisibles’ (Friday)

‘The Lion of Flanders’ (Friday)

‘The magic of wild horses’ (Friday)

‘Smart Christmas’ (Friday)

‘Olympically great’ (Friday)

‘Omnipresent’ (Friday)

‘Another world’ (Friday)

‘Shibil’ (Friday)

‘Touch the Sound’ (Friday)

Movistar +

HBO Max

‘Elliot of Earth’ (Sunday)

‘The Fungies’ S2 (Friday)

‘Legacies’ T4 (Friday)

‘Kamikaze’ (Sunday)

Disney +

Filmin

‘We all like bananas’ (Friday)

‘A Tree Remembers’ (Saturday)

‘There goes the devil’ (Sunday)

‘Let’s raise our voices! The world we want ‘(Friday)

‘Augas abisais’ (Wednesday)

‘Await Further Instructions’ (Sunday)

‘The soul wants to fly’ (Friday)

‘The attachment’ (Friday)

‘Babi Yar. Context ‘(Saturday)

‘Bandit’ (Sunday)

‘Belzebuth’ (Sunday)

‘Benny Loves You’ (Sunday)

‘Black Medusa’ (Wednesday)

‘Bliss’ (Sunday)

‘Bloodsuckers, a marxist vampire comedy’ (Thursday)

‘Buladó’ (Friday)

‘Cartoon Classics’ (Friday)

‘A house without curtains’ (Friday)

‘Charismata’ (Sunday)

‘The new girl’ (Sunday)

‘La civil’ (Sunday)

‘Concert for the battle of El Tala’ (Saturday)

‘Crazy Stop Motion’ (Friday)

‘The maid’ (Friday)

‘Deathcember’ (Sunday)

‘Diablada’ (Friday)

‘Directly for video’ (Friday)

‘Dunia and other tales of the world’ (Friday)

‘The Eclipse’ (Sunday)

‘A school in Cerro Hueso’ (Friday)

‘Europe’ (Friday)

‘Faya Dayi’ (Saturday)

‘La Francisca, a Chilean youth’ (Friday)

‘FREIZEIT or: The Opposite of Doing Nothing’ (Saturday)

‘Gabriela, The German with the Bicycle’ (Saturday)

‘The fairy of the seasons’ (Friday)

‘Happy Princes’ (Saturday)

‘The invisible’ (Friday)

‘Landscapes of Resistance’ (Saturday)

‘Lú Belmonte’ (Saturday)

‘Lucas’ (Friday)

‘Lucky (2020)’ (Sunday)

‘Mom is pure rain’ (Friday)

‘Hands-free’ (Wednesday)

‘Animation Minimatch +2’ (Friday)

‘Animation Match +4’ (Friday)

‘Animation Match +7’ (Friday)

‘Matthias & Maxime’ (Sunday)

‘Provisional measure’ (Friday)

‘Medusa’ (Friday)

‘Midnight in a perfect world’ (Friday)

‘MiniDocus’ (Friday)

‘My secret functions’ (Friday)

‘The swimmer’ (Thursday)

‘No Táxi do Jack’ (Thursday)

‘Our Eternal Summer’ (Saturday)

‘Little experiments’ (Friday)

‘The dog that does not shut up’ (Friday)

‘Permanent plant’ (Friday)

‘The Purge: infinite’ (Friday)

‘Reconciliation’ (Saturday)

‘Rock Bottom Riser’ (Saturday)

Searchers (Saturday)

‘Shapeless’ (Wednesday)

‘If I could wish for something’ (Saturday)

‘Silence and Darkness’ (Saturday)

‘Talent Km. 0’ (Friday)

‘The crossing’ (Friday)

‘Twist’ (Friday)

‘Valhalla Rising’ (Friday)

‘Vanille’ (Friday)

‘Wrong Turn. Path to Hell ‘(Friday)

‘Zinebi 2021: 1st short film session’ (Saturday)

‘Zinebi 2021: 2nd short film session’ (Saturday)

‘Zinebi 2021: 3rd short film session’ (Saturday)

‘Zinebi 2021: 4th short film session’ (Saturday)

‘Zinebi 2021: 5th short film session’ (Saturday)

Prime Video (every Friday)

Apple TV +

‘The Shrink Next Door’

‘Snoopy in Space: Looking for Life on Other Planets’ S2

Espinof recommends …

‘Chiaroscuro’

‘Claroscuro’ is a powerful drama that tackles a very striking and unknown subject with tact and care for which the fact of being shot in black and white fits like a glove. With a great technical finish and a Rebecca Hall behind the cameras that shows a lot of solvency when it comes to the staging, it is a leisurely story in which everything falls into place so that the characters played by great Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga shine even more.

Recommended by Mikel Zorrilla | Wednesday on Netflix | Review