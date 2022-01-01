We start the year 2022 with enthusiasm and we all want to release something new, soon the Three Wise Men will bring us home what we have asked for in our letters and perhaps for many it will be something decorative … Perhaps some simple accessory such as a mirror to give a touch of personal style in our bedroom…

To find inspiration when choosing, in case you have not made up your mind yet, we have made a selection of several different ones with prices ranging from 15 euros to 799 euros that it costs. gold wall mirror of Kare from the photo above these lines.

Kare Wall Mirror, Gold

This set of five units of decorative mirrors Bohemian style is priced at 27.99 euros.





Delaspe Moonphase 5 Piece Decorative Mirror Acrylic Interior Design Wood Bohemian

A hanging mirror by Relaxdays, with a bamboo frame and adjustable strap, we found it for 49.99 euros.





Relaxdays Hanging Mirror, Bamboo Frame, Adjustable Strap, Oval, Modern, Hallway & Bedroom, Brown, Glass, Faux Leather, 76.5 x 43.5 x 1.5 cm

A 30cm round hanging wall mirror, with a golden brass frame in vintage style, it is worth 35.63 euros.





30cm round hanging wall mirror with gold brass frame and chain modern vintage style decorative mirror for home bathroom bedroom living room

A circular round mirror for wall mounting with a diameter of 61 cm it costs 69.87 euros.





FANYUSHOW Round Bathroom Mirror Gold Circle Wall Mount Mirror 61cm Modern Brushed Frame Round Mirror for Wall Decor Dressing Table Living Room Bedroom

Two wall mirror parts With a macramé design with fringes in boho style, they are worth 31.99 euros.





SOMYTING Macrame Design Wall Mirror 2 Pieces Boho Macrame Fringed Mirror with Feather Pendant Living Bedroom Nursery (Plume + Lrradier) Read: NAD launches the C 399, a modular stereo amplifier with streaming player and HDMI eARC that you can connect to TV

A teardrop wall mirror and gold edge costs 40.45 euros.





LIFA LIVING 1 Piece Drop Wall Mirror, Indoor Hanging Mirror, Drop Shape, Gold Edge

A UMBRA mirror with metal frame in black it has a price of 78.64 euros.





UMBRA Prisma Mirror Prisma wall mirror on black metal frame. Dimensions 56.5 x 42.5 x 8.3 cm

A frameless round wall mirror 40.6 cm in diameter is worth 50.99 euros.





ANYHI Round Wall Mirror without Beveled Frame, 16 ” Circular Mirror for Bathroom, Entrance, Living Room

Other round mirror for hanging 76.2 cm in diameter, from the Amazon Brand Eono brand, it costs 108.66 euros.





Amazon Brand – Eono Round Wood Grain Wall Hanging Mirror, 76.2 x 3.1 x 76.2 cm (Model 1)

In natural color, a rattan frame wall mirror for 34.80 euros.





Black Velvet Studio Milos Design Wall Mirror, for Bedroom, rattan, Natural Color, Round, for Hallway, bathroom or Entrance, 40x40x2 cm.

A 50cm round mirror diameter with a modern design metal frame costs 60.71 euros.





Harmati Round mirror with black metal frame, 50 x 50 cm, decorative wall mirror for hallway, living room, bedroom, bathroom and hanging, modern design

And we close with a pack of three decorative mirrors for wall decoration for 14.99 euros.





BONNYCO Decorative Wall Mirrors Pack 3 Decorative Mirrors Ideal for Home, Bedroom and Living Room Decoration | Round Wall Mirrors Original Gifts for Women | Wall Decor

