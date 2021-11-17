We crossed the equator of November and this new Wednesday is the herald of new and promising series and movies on our favorite streaming platforms. So let’s go over the 121 premieres that have us prepared Netflix, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, Disney +, HBO Max, Starzplay and Apple TV +.

‘Cowboy Bebop’

More than two decades after the anime, comes the live-action version of the adventure of this peculiar group of space bounty hunters. John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda represent Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, respectively.

Premiere Friday on Netflix | Review

‘Harriet the spy’

New version of the adventures of the young spy. This time in the form of an animated series in which we follow the eleven-year-old aspiring writer with an obsession to know everything about everyone. And if that means spying on them, so be it.

Premiere Friday on Apple TV +

‘Hit-Monkey’

Marvel’s new adult animation for Hulu (here on Disney +) takes us on the adventures of this primate thug in his lust for revenge on the underworld of Tokyo.

Premiere Wednesday on Disney +

‘The wheel of time’

Probably one of the most anticipated fantasy releases of this entire year is Prime Video’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s gigantic saga. A great odyssey around the prophecy of the reborn Dragon that will be the salvation or the ruin of this universe.

Premiere Friday on Amazon Prime Video | Review

‘Tick, Tick … Boom’

From the hand of Lin-Manuel Miranda and a week after having seen it in theaters comes this new musical that tells the story of a young theater composer who awaits his great opportunity at serving tables in a restaurant in New York.

Premiere Friday on Netflix

‘The sex life of college girls’

Mindy Kaling’s new comedy takes us through the lives of four roommates at Essex College in New England and their mix of contradictions and hormones.

Premiere Thursday on HBO Max

All premieres

Netflix

HBO Max

Movistar +

Disney +

Filmin

Note: the indication [P] indicates that it is in “Premier” mode, [L] which is for a limited time.

‘A morte Branca do Feiticeiro Negro’ (Friday)

‘Atlas’ (Friday) [L]

‘The Bad Guys’ (Friday) [P]

‘Bámbola’ (Friday)

‘Begiak Hesteko Artean / In ictu oculi’ (Friday)

‘Belzebuth’ (Wednesday)

‘Nice house’ (Friday)

‘Dora Sena’ (Friday)

‘Wanderers of no return. A Rohingya Story ‘(Friday)

‘Son of Monarcas’ (Thursday) [P, L]

‘The bones’ (Friday)

‘Guest of honor’ (Friday) [P]

‘Lost Boys’ (Thursday)

‘Desert lights’ (Friday)

‘Lumbre’ (Friday)

‘Hands-free’ (Wednesday)

‘Kill the beast’ (Wednesday) [P, L]

‘Mystery in Saint-Tropez’ (Wednesday) [P]

‘No river protects me from me’ (Friday)

‘El Pa (de) ciente’ (Wednesday) [P, L]

‘Percy’ (Friday)

‘Punk the Capital: Buildin a Sound Movement’ (Friday)

‘Dear Chantal’ (Friday)

‘Spagat’ (Wednesday) [L]

‘The super chef’ (Friday)

‘Lost time’ (Friday) [L]

‘Cow mooing among ruins’ (Friday)

‘Zone 414’ (Friday) [P]

‘I have seen the Fire Ship’ (Friday)

‘Lagunas’ (Friday)

‘Beyond the night’ (Friday)

‘Bicentennial’ (Friday)

‘Lipstick’ (Friday)

‘Women (2009)’ (Friday)

‘Suspension’ (Friday)

‘The Belovs’ (Friday)

‘Lillian find the Zombies’ (Friday)

‘Anxious Body’ (Friday)

‘I don’t want more’ (Friday)

‘Stop filming us’ (Friday)

‘Reality’ (Friday)

‘Versions’ (Friday)

‘The little things’ (Friday)

‘About Leila’ (Friday)

‘Valhalla Rising’ (Friday)

‘Trapped in the tunnel’ (Friday)

‘Anthology of a ghost town’ (Friday)

‘Technoboss’ (Friday)

‘Time’ (Friday) [P]

‘Zombie child’ (Friday)

‘Violation’ (Friday)

‘Sami, Joe and I’ (Saturday) [L]

‘Short Retrospective – Cartagena Festival’ (Sunday) [L]

‘Murcine Retrospective – Cartagena Festival’ (Sunday) [L]

‘Mice and foxes, a friendship from another world’ (Sunday)

‘Herència (2020)’ (Sunday) [L]

‘Making memory’ (Sunday) [L]

‘Here they come!’ (Sunday) [L]

‘The Dream Movies’ (Sunday)

‘Amor Fati’ (Sunday) [L]

Prime Video (every Friday)

‘Everybody Loves Natti’

‘The wheel of time’

‘Spanish Soccer Team, the strength of the group’

Others

‘Harriet the Spy’ (Friday on Apple TV +)

‘The Line’ (Friday on Apple TV +)

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ S2 (Sunday at Starzplay)

Espinof recommends …

‘The sinister cabin’

If ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ were a psychological horror film it would be somewhat like this elegant subzero paranoia with echoes of ‘The Shining’ and ‘Another turn of the screw’, which is loading the inks from its shocking beginning to its brilliant climax. Religious terror in a perverse and icy tale of cabin fever told through dark omens towards the inevitable.

Recommended by Jorge Loser | Thursday on Netflix | Review

‘A little setback’

In 2013 came ‘A Matter of Time’, a Richard Curtis movie that made a name for itself in much of the world but left me cold despite the suffocating knots it inevitably caused in my throat.

Well, my revenge has been consummated with the immense ‘A small setback’.

How happy this Dickensian marriage tale has made me with a MONUMENTAL Rafe Spall and a truly mind-blowing sense of rhythm. Magical