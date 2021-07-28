The new season of OPM would have been delayed

The first season of the anime One punch man premiered in 2015. After a great reception from the public, fans had to wait four years, until 2019, for a second part, which obtained a series of mixed opinions. While there is no official information on Saitama’s return, A new report indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented more of this anime from being seen.

According to Devdiscourse sources, the third season of One punch man was planned for the first half of 2021. However, the three states of health emergency in Japan due to the pandemic would have changed these plans. Similarly, considering that between the first and second part there was a long waiting period, it seems that the fans of this anime have nothing against holding on a little more.

However, a point of controversy is the study that would be responsible for the adaptation. The first season of the anime was greatly received thanks to the work of Madhouse and director Shingo Natsume. However, the second season in charge of JCStaff, disappointed more than one. At the moment it is unknown if this team will be back, or a new studio will have the responsibility of bringing Saitama and company to life once again.

Hopefully official information is shared as soon as possible. In related topics, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows it will shut down its servers next year.

Via: Devdiscourse

