12 decoration concepts you should know

Decorating the home can be difficult, especially for first-time beginners. Here are some decoration concepts that can help you.

Last update: November 28, 2021

The decoration is not an abc, so there are no systematic concepts when giving life to a room at home. Instead, There are key issues to keep in mind. The most important thing is to know when you can apply or ignore them. This, based on the fact that each space has at least one characteristic of its own.

Decorating a home can be cumbersome for first-time or non-starters. To make things easier, the interior design experts have written about it and have let us know that there are some codes that will help you maintain harmony and balance in the decoration of your home. We bring you 12 basic concepts with which your decoration cannot fail.

Decoration concepts that are a safe bet

The result must be unique, otherwise we will have failed. And this why? The answer is simple: home decoration is the reflection of those who live in it. Starting from this premise, we show you the basic decoration concepts that you should know.

1. Make a project

It sounds very serious, but it is possible to do it at home. What should you take into account? See the property as the place where you will make a home, so it must be connected to your emotions. This is the first step: define the style general including color and furniture.

Keep in mind that this decoration project is recommended, not only when buying a house, but every time you want to update an area of ​​the apartment.

Planning is a step that is often overlooked, but it is the first step to success.

2. Take into account the space, its shape and angles

There are houses with shapes defined by space. Considering the angles and space will help you understand the most convenient layout for the furniture., as well as its ideal size. To do this, you can take measurements of the area and make visual divisions of the rooms.

In an area with a very pronounced rectangular shape, it is best to arrange a sofa parallel to the side of the longest part. On the other hand, if you place a round table in an area like the one described, you will unbalance the space.

3. Locate the dining room near the kitchen

Place the dining room next to the kitchen is the most successful. Therefore, interior decorators try to materialize this concept. This makes it easy to move the cymbals to the table, as long as there is space between diners.

4. Take advantage of the gaps and respect the passageways

Nooks are very useful spaces, as long as you know how to take advantage of them. The most common is to turn them into shelves or room dividers. Consider that you may have to have a custom furniture designed.

Secondly, in passageways it is not advisable to place tall furniture. These represent a visual barrier that makes access difficult. In the same way, you should consider that after placing furniture there is enough space to open the doors of cabinets and drawers.

5. Seek harmony

There is an undeniable relationship between a whole and its parts. Achieving harmony in a room is one of the most complex points to carry out. The harmony of a place transcends the fact of choosing the furniture; the location of each item counts.

To do this, you must consider the characteristics of the objects, their volume, shape, textures, color and the meaning they have. Every detail counts.

6. Balance and balance are also important

The good disposition of the objects will result in a balanced environment. A showcase or a very large sofa in a comfortable apartment will make the room look smaller. Depending on the amount of furniture, it will also look cluttered.

Keep in mind that balance is a matter that can be seen with the eye, so the distribution of furniture, tables, pictures and other decorative objects is something that must be materialized in the most uniform way possible.

With this, it is achieved that all the items in the room have the same visual weight. Try placing a similar number of decorative elements on one side and the other. These accessories can have different shapes, sizes or colors than their opposite.

7. Become a central axis in the design

This central object is known as guiding object. It can be a painting, a lamp, a table, a sideboard, a sofa or even a beautiful sculpture. It is the key piece of the area and where the eyes of the visitors will settle first.

To hit the guiding object you must have familiarized yourself with the decoration project, the style you are looking for, the shape and the space of the room. Otherwise, the result could be a total disaster.

8. Ensure good lighting

Lighting is key to achieving a good decoration. Light reflects off everything in the home, including its inhabitants.

Besides being a functional element, brings beauty and warmth. However, it is not recommended to use the same bulb intensity in all zones.

Yellow-toned bulbs are recommended. These provide warmth, but in the rooms they should be a bit opaque, since it is a place of rest. Not so the kitchen or the bathroom.

9. Materialize beauty

Beauty is a subjective concept, but you certainly shouldn’t deprive your home of it. Your tastes, perhaps marked by fashion, are what will determine what or which element is beautiful for your home.

Despite this, do not forget that your lessons must respond to an aesthetic coherence. Remember that the main objective of a home decoration is to beautify the place.

10. Dare to play with contrasts

There are many ways to achieve a contrast when it comes to decoration. This can be done with color, textures, key pieces with volume, bold shapes or tones.

Here creativity prevails. Achieving a striking contrast can come from many different sources. If it is executed respecting the aesthetic harmony, the contrast is a great ally to bring dynamism, energy and personality to the spaces.

11. Choose and combine the colors

Colors can influence people’s moods and this must be taken into account during your choice of tones for each space in the home. Our recommendation is that you carry out a brief study of the color.

Colors have their own dynamism and character, so choosing the right one for each room is a crucial decision.

12. Lean towards well-being and comfort

Comfort is one of the elements that you must incorporate in the decoration of a house. To give you an idea, when buying furniture invest in a quality bed and sofa. Both invite you to rest and will be an incentive when you return home after a hard day’s work.

Thus, the design that you materialize must respond to the needs of socialization. Therefore, your table should not be in a narrow space. Nor should there be tables or shelves blocking the way.

Avoid mistakes in the decoration of your home

In case you are undecided about what color to use, play it safe and opt for neutral tones. Remember that paint plays an important role in the mood and style of your home.

Secondly, you must avoid empty walls. You may be a minimalist, but you will not like to give a feeling of loneliness either. Put out some flashy items.

Follow some decorating concepts, it’s your time to be authentic!

