We continue with the Black Friday 2021 offers and this time we are going to review the most outstanding ones in terms of equipment to improve the connectivity and WiFi coverage and wired at home. Are you thinking of expanding your network and don’t want to spend a fortune? Take a look at the following selection of devices:

Routers and Mesh networks

HUAWEI WiFi AX3





For those of you who are looking to complement your operator’s router, today the HUAWEI WiFi AX3, a model that we were able to test in its day and that offers Quad-core processor, connectivity WiFi 6 Plus Revolution up to 3000 Mbps, multi-user OFDMA technology, up to 128 devices in dual band and compatible with Huawei Share and Huawei HomeSec. Its price is 39.99 euros compared to the usual 80 euros.

HUAWEI WiFi AX3 – Quad-core WiFi 6 Plus Revolution Router 3000 Mbps, Multi-user OFDMA Technology, up to 128 devices in dual band, Huawei Share, Huawei HomeSec, Color White

Xiaomi mi AIOT router AX3600





Another deeply discounted router today is this Xiaomi mi AIOT router AX3600, a dual-band model (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz) capable of working with speeds of up to 3000 Mbps, with 6-core chip and with up to 248 simultaneous devices. Its price is 85.42 euros compared to the usual 130 euros.

Xiaomi mi AIOT router AX3600 wireless Dual band (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz) 3000 Mbps. 6-core chip * up to 248 devices

ASUS RT-AX92U





Another deeply discounted model today is the ASUS RT-AX92U, a gaming router with tri-band WiFi 6 and a maximum speed of 6100 Mbps. It has OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Triple VLAN technologies, Access Point mode, AiProtection Pro with Trend Micro, Adaptive QoS system and supports Ai Mesh. Its price is 133.99 euros compared to the usual almost 300 euros.

ASUS RT-AX92U – AX6100 Tri-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Triple VLAN, Access Point Mode, AiProtection Pro with Trend Micro, Adaptive QoS, supports Ai Mesh WiFi), Black

Amazon eero 6





If you need to improve the coverage of your wireless network, this week the system is on sale WiFi 6 Amazon eero 6, a set of three adapters with Zigbee that create a mesh network for the house covering up to 460 square meters and at speeds of 500 Mbps. Its price in this kit with three units is 194 euros compared to the usual 299 euros.

New | Amazon eero 6 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System with Integrated Zigbee Smart Smart Home Controller | 3 units

TP-Link Archer AX10





If you are looking to update your network to the latest available standards, you can opt for the TP-Link Archer AX10, a router with WiFi 6, OFDMA, MU-MIMO technologies and even 574 Mbps in the 2.40 GHz band and 2.402 Mbps in the 5 GHz one. It has a 1.5 GHz triple-core CPU and the Tether app that allows you to manage your network settings from any Android or iOS device. Its price today is 59.99 euros.

TP-Link Archer AX10 – Dual Band Gigabit Router, Next Generation WiFi 6, Ultra Low Latency, Compatible with Alexa

Tenda Nova mw5s (3 Pack)





If you want to improve the coverage of the wireless network throughout the home, you can opt for the Tenda Nova mw5s (3 Pack), a dual band mesh network system, speeds of up to 1,200 Mbps and with coverage for homes of up to 300 Mbps. In addition, the adapters have two Gigabit LAN / WAN ports for wired connections. Its sale price today is 89.99 euros.

Tenda Nova mw5s (3 Pack) Authentic Dual Band Mesh WiFi (up to 300 m², AC1200, from Alexa, Gigabit LAN / WAN, QoS, for Homes, Offices, Homes) Equivalent to Router, Power Line & amp; Repeater Read: The Disney + application comes to Panasonic 4K smart TVs with My Home Screen sold from 2017

Amazon eero Pro





To improve the coverage of your wireless network at home, the router-extender is on sale this week Mesh WiFi Amazon eero Pro. It is a three-band model with TrueMesh technology capable of covering about 160 square meters, compatible with Alexa, Bluetooth LE 5.0, Apple HomeKit and with two Gigabit Ethernet ports. Its price today is 90 euros compared to the usual 170.

Amazon eero Pro mesh wifi router / extender

WiFi Extenders and PLC

devolo Magic 1





If you want to improve connectivity at home you can opt for a device like the devolo Magic 1, a device PLC with WiFi integrated capable of generating a network of up to 1,200 Mbps on the electrical cables of the house. It has Fast Ethernet ports, two adapters and a price of 89 euros compared to the usual 150 euros.

devolo Magic 1 – 1200 WiFi ac Starter Kit: 2 Powerline adapters, WiFi function, suitable for the Home Office (1200 Mbit / s, 2 x Fast Ethernet LAN connections, mesh, G.hn)

D-Link DHP-P601AV





To bring connectivity to all rooms we can opt for a set of PLC adapters like this one D-Link DHP-P601AV, a starter model of 2 Powerline adapters with direct plug, port Gigabit and speed of up to 1000 Mbps. Its price is 39.99 euros.

D-Link DHP-P601AV Direct Plug 2 Powerline Adapter Starter Kit, Gigabit Port, AV1000, Speed ​​Up to 1000Mbps, White

Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro





If you have WiFi coverage problems at home because your Internet provider’s router is not very powerful and you have “dead spots”, a solution may be to use a repeater / extender like the one Xiaomi Extender Pro, a device that is on sale today for only 9.29 euros and that promises to offer speeds of up to 300 Mbps with a coverage of up to 80 meters.

Xiaomi MI WiFi Range Extender Pro repeater 300mbps Repeater up to 64 devices Two powerful external antennas Plug and play

TP-Link TL-WPA4226 KIT





If you want to bring Internet to the rooms of the house without many complications, you can opt for a PLC adapter kit like this one TP-Link TL-WPA4226 with two Powerline AV600 devices capable of interfacing to 600 Mbps and create a WiFi access point of up to 300 Mbps. They also have two 100Mbps Ethernet ports for wired connections. Its price is 54.99 euros.

TP-Link TL-WA855RE





The TP-Link TL-WA855RE it’s a WiFi signal booster very easy to use. Just plug it into a power outlet and it takes care of extending the wireless network at speeds of up to 300 Mbps. It has an Ethernet port for wired connections and two external antennas. Its price today on offer is 15.98 euros, which represents a discount of 47%.

TP-Link TL-WA855RE WiFi Signal Booster Repeater 300 Mbps WiFi Network Extender Wireless Router (Ethernet Port 2 external antennas)

More offers

