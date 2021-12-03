Although there are different organizations with a long history, few can boast what the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) does. Today it celebrates its 119th anniversary as the highest healthcare benchmark in the region. During this time he has had to face all kinds of pandemics and wars that have endangered humanity. In the end, nothing has prevented it from being maintained and even today its work is more important than ever.

History and current work

The foundation was given on December 2, 1902 at the I International Sanitary Convention held in the District of Columbia. At first it was called the International Sanitary Bureau (1902-1923) and the Pan American Sanitary Bureau (1923-1958). Finally it acquired the name of OPS with which it remains to this day.

PAHO is the international organization specialized in public health in the Americas. It works every day with the countries of the region to improve and protect the health of their population. It provides technical cooperation in health to its member states, combats communicable diseases and attacks chronic diseases and their causes. It also strengthens health systems and responds to emergencies and disasters.

What is your job?

The institution’s staff includes expert scientists and technicians who, either at its headquarters, in its representative offices in 27 countries or in its eight specialized centers, work with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. The health authorities of the PAHO Member Governments set the technical and administrative policies of the Organization through their governing bodies. The member governments of PAHO are the 35 countries of the Americas; while Puerto Rico is an associate member. France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are Participating States, and Spain and Portugal are Observer States.

Precisely today is the 119th anniversary of PAHO and its main commitment is to ensure that each person has access to the health care they need, of quality, and without falling into poverty. Through its work, it promotes and supports everyone’s right to health.

In order to achieve these goals, it fosters cooperation between countries and works collaboratively with the ministries of Health and other government agencies, civil society organizations, international agencies, universities, social security organizations, community groups and others. partners. PAHO ensures that health is included in all policies and that all sectors do their part to ensure that people live longer and better years of life, because health is our most valuable resource.

Members of the organization represent 51 countries and territories. Under his leadership, the region’s health priorities are established to jointly face common problems that do not respect borders and that, in many cases, can put the sustainability of health systems at risk.

PAHO wears two institutional hats: it is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American System and serves as the regional office for the Americas of the World Health Organization (WHO).

From its regional headquarters in Washington, DC, its 27 offices in the region’s countries, and its three specialized centers, it drives evidence-based decisions to improve health and promotes health as the engine of sustainable development.