11 decorating mistakes that make your home look dated

Although some errors are easy to resolve, others will require space remodeling. We show you what you should avoid to avoid having an outdated house.

Last update: December 27, 2021

Do not rush! It is the first thing that many experts say when it comes to decorating a home room. Some decorating mistakes will make your house look old-fashioned: very short curtains, a poorly hung and old-fashioned painting or tiles with an old border.

Choosing the right decorative and structural components of the house should not be taken lightly. The key to success in this task is that the style of the rooms fits you. Here are the decorating mistakes that will make your home out of fashion.

1. Beware of inheritances

Beware of inherited objects; from the lamps to the clocks or paintings that perhaps your aunt left you as an inheritance and you insist on placing in the room. Most of the time, the introduction of old objects ends badly.

2. Avoid buying in antique stores

Yes, we know. In antique stores you can usually find real treasures, but it is not the place to buy the decoration of the house, since even a single piece could subtract harmony to your room.

For example, if you consider acquiring an antique piece of furniture, you should keep in mind that they have a very marked baroque style, which in a minimalist house will completely clash.

There are very few those who manage to make an old piece take it well with the other elements of the house. But if you insist on it, you can choose a type of furniture statement let it shine on its own and surround it with modern or simple pieces.

3. Trendy furniture, a trap

Trends go out of style And furniture, being a durable good, could leave you trapped in a style that has passed for a few years. What is recommended in these cases, so that you do not deprive yourself of a taste, is to acquire one or two key pieces and let them look alone.

This applies to the pieces vintage. You don’t need to buy everything that is trending. And when we say everything we mean tables, furniture, cushions and even frames.

Decorating styles vary each year. Don’t always get caught up in trends and look for timeless elements.

4. Beware of poor lighting

Your house or apartment can have an old look if you choose bulbs that are too dull. It is best to opt for warm, dim LED lights and play with the intensity of them. With this you will illuminate the spaces that deserve it, such as the dining room or the kitchen.

Letting in natural light through windows, skylights and doors, in addition to providing clarity, will create a special atmosphere. There are many lamps with beautiful designs. It’s just a matter of finding the one that best suits your stay.

5. Refusal to have natural indoor plants

It won’t be overlooked for your guests if you have plastic plants in your stay. Decorating with artificial plants is out of fashion; instead, lean toward adding natural plants to different areas of the house.

Find out which species can adapt to the humid and warm conditions of the bathroom or which one is suitable to have inside the room. This natural touch will undoubtedly make your home a more modern habitat.

6. Short curtains

Short curtains are long gone. What’s more, create the feeling that space is smaller, which is fatal in small houses or apartments.

Therefore, the recommendation is to incorporate longer curtains, but that do not reach the floor. Take care of the type of fabric, the design and the color you choose.

7. Have a compartmentalized room

The compartmentalized rooms show how old they have been without being renovated. Nowadays, open spaces are what is being carried in the houses; the living room opens to the dining room and they share space.

And when the structure allows it, large windows open through which natural light filters through. If this is your home, consider a living room makeover.

8. Make a large bookcase in the living room

The great bookstore is no longer fashionable. Cramming the living room with a wall-to-wall library detracts from the cozyness of the place and adds years to it.

Instead, try to create a space just for your precious books or keep the most precious to you. Consider donating them to a library or college in your community.

9. Leave trends from other seasons for many years

Everything needs to be renewed. Ceramic ornaments, clay chickens and other objects denote that the owners of the house are people who are not up to date.

It is recommended that once the fever for some style, you try to remove the object that represents it. Instead, put a more current one. It is not recommended that you buy basic furniture pigeonholed into a trend; these are more difficult to replace.

10. Not updating the heart of the home

The kitchen update is a big remodel, But what should be done after a few years if you don’t want to be trapped in time. Small tiles and old-fashioned valance make your kitchen from the Columbus era.

An investment in this location will enhance the morale of the inhabitants of the house. Paint the cabinets and ditch that caramel brown.

Replace the tiles and countertop with a higher quality one. Don’t forget to update the cabinet handles and, under no circumstances, overlook the floor.

11. Endeavor to leave the children’s room as is

It is a very common mistake not to transition the room when children become teenagers. or they leave home to go to college. Leaving these rooms stagnant in time detracts from the harmony of the rest of the house.

On the other hand, updating a bedroom is easier than you think. This space could be your new library, an office, or a relaxation center.

If the children’s room remained the same as always, even though they grew up, it is a sign of an old-fashioned style.

Other decorating mistakes that make an old-fashioned house look

In addition to the above, other errors that add years to your home are the following:

Shades and paints that are out of style or that they are very dark and reduce space.

or that they are very dark and reduce space. Opting for synthetic fabrics for the upholstery of furniture, the shower curtain or the windows is a very frequent lack. General aspects, such as drape, color, and shine, make your home look run down. Instead, go for those with the highest movement, such as linen and cotton.

Accumulate objects that you no longer use with the excuse that they are memoriesIn addition to being overwhelming, it will give an overloaded look to the house. Have a garage sale!

You may not be doing this on purpose, but you must accept that there are some decorating mistakes that make your home look dated. If it’s not what you want then you should pay attention to details Like inherited objects, owning a big bookcase in the room or those short curtains.

Quiet! There’s nothing a little trending update can’t do. It’s time to renew, don’t you think?

