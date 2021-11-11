11.11 is here, the largest AliExpress event with which we can get a wide variety of products of all kinds with a discount of up to 80%. From 09:00 on this Thursday, November 11, to 08:59 on Saturday, November 13, users will be able to anticipate year-end purchases with attractive prices in the international Marketplace.

The following codes are available that can be used to obtain greater discounts:

4 euros less spending 30 euros with the code: ESD114

15 euros less spending 100 euros with the code: ESD1115

29 euros less spending 190 euros with the code: ESD1129

9 euros less spending 60 euros with the code: ESD119

18 euros less spending 120 euros with the code: ESD1118

43 euros less spending 290 euros with the code: ESD1143

16 euros less spending 80 euros with the code: D11ES16

50 euros less spending 250 euros with the code: D11ES50

*Codes only apply to products sent to Spain during the 2 sales days of the promo.

4 euros less for 5 euros with the code: NUEVOD11

5 euros less for 10 euros with the code: ESNEW5

7 euros less for 15 euros with the code: ESNEW7

8 euros less for 20 euros with the code: ESNEW8

* Codes only apply to new AliExpress buyers and to products shipped to Spain during the 2 days of promo sales.

AirPods Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones





The most advanced fully wireless headphones in the Apple catalog are on sale for 11.11 on AliExpress. Take them for 171 euros and enjoy their active noise cancellation and ambient sound mode. The AirPods Pro are water and sweat resistant, feature interchangeable silicone ear pads for a more personalized fit, H1 chip for faster connection with Apple devices, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

AirPods 2 Fully Wireless Bluetooth Headphones





If you are looking for cheaper wireless Bluetooth headphones but with good sound quality and full compatibility with Apple devices, the AirPods 2 are an interesting option for 104 euros. They have one autonomy of around five hours per charge (24 hours with the case), H1 chip and “Hey Siri” function to interact with the voice assistant without pressing any buttons.

Apple AirPods 2 Fully Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Racing gaming desk chair





Do you spend many hours working or playing and your body ends up suffering? The Racing gaming chair is designed for people looking for comfort. The backrest is high to give strong support to the neck, it has high-density padding, recline of up to 135º and adjustable in height and armrests. Invest in well-being and take it for 119.99 euros

Office chair for desk with gamer design Read: Apple cancels its second series on Apple TV +

Smart TV Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32 “





For the kitchen, bedroom or second residence. Xiaomi’s 32-inch “smart” TV has HD resolution and stands out for having the Android TV 9.0 operating system, with all that that entails: Google services like Play Store, Chromecast built-in and voice assistant. You can connect to the Internet by Wi-Fi or cable and is on sale at 222.76 euros

27 “Xiaomi Mi Desktop Monitor





An external monitor is a great ally to work more comfortably from home. Whether as a second screen for a desktop or to accompany a laptop, the Xiaomi Mi Desktop (181.28 euros) has a 27 “panel with Full HD resolution and 75 Hz refresh rate for greater fluidity. Its thin frames, thinness, and light weight make for an elegant design. It has an HDMI or VGA connection.

(https://es.aliexpress.com/item/1005003357777951.html)

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 Bathroom Scale





Control much more than your weight with this Xiaomi scale for 22.01 euros. According to the brand, the G-shaped sensor is capable of detecting weight changes as small as 50 grams, has a high-precision BIA chip and can analyze up to 13 body composition metrics. Even a balance test!

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 “smart” scale

Waterproof anti-theft backpack





This diamond-patterned backpack (24.9 euros) has a soft EVA coating inside to protect its contents from shocks. It has several compartments to store a good amount of belongings since can be extended up to 10 cm more to convert it into a suitcase. It has a combination lock so that no curious can open it.

Google Nest Mini “smart” speaker





There is life beyond Siri, and the truth is that voice assistants from Amazon and Google work better and are compatible with more home automation accessories. The Google Nest Mini (19.99 euros) is the cheapest “smart” speaker on the internet search engine and integrates with Google Assistant to be able to request information, play music, send content to Chromecasts, etc.

Game console Nintendo Switch with case and game to choose





Desktop and portable game console. The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid concept for playing Big N titles anywhere, whether in the living room or on the go. This pack (255.19 euros) includes the game console with a sturdy carrying case that serves as a stand and a video game of your choice.

Nintendo Switch Neon console + Play and Charge case + game to choose – digital download code in box

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of all the news from the Apple world and the offers of Applesfera Selección in our profiles Twitter and Facebook.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.