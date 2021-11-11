The fiber with 1 Gbps speed continues to spread among low-cost operators, and now reaches one of the MásMóvil Group brands, although instead of using one of its most recognizable brands, it does so through the offer of Oceans.

After Yoigo, it will not be Pepephone or MásMóvil itself who offer the highest fiber speed within the Group, but Oceans will be the next to take the step to 1,000 Mbps, and it does so just after Yoigo lowered its access price this very week.

Oceans renews its fiber and mobile offering with more gigs and more speed

Oceans launches new fiber combos with improvements in the two rate families: the relatives, and those that include single mobile line in addition to the home internet connection by WiFi.

Starting with the simplest offer, the monthly installments remain unchanged, and there are still two modalities. One with 10 GB (9 GB had until now) for 34.80 euros, and another with 50 GB (before 23 GB) for 39.80 euros. In both with 100 Mbps fiber, but you can increase the speed to 600 Mbps for an additional 15 euros.

Regarding the offer for families, which include up to three mobile lines and shared data, is where we find the possibility of hiring the new maximum speed of 1,000 Mbps fiber. In this case with 40 GB shared for 59.80 euros, with 60 GB shared for 64.80 euros, or with 120 GB for 74.80 euros. It will also be possible to reduce the speed to save up to 15 euros per month.

The full details of the Oceans new fiber and mobile combinations effective from November 2021, they are as detailed in the image. New hires will enjoy savings during the first three months of € 5 with 100 Mbps fiber or € 10 per month with 600 Mbps fiber.

Regarding the offer of cheap fiber at 1 Gbps which is currently available in other MVNOs, Oceans is not the one with the cheapest price, although in the case of families, the differences are cut, and it has managed to lower the price of the similar offer from mobilfree.

All things being equal for the number of lines included, Digi continues to be the main benchmark in low prices, where 24 GB (three lines with 8 GB each) would cost 45 euros, 36 GB can be contracted for 48 euros, or 72 GB for 57 euros, among many other possible combinations.

The complete offer of cheaper rates with 1Gbps fiber They are as detailed in the comparative graph:

More information | Oceans.