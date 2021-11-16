Although the arrival of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Apple has been a blow to the table as far as autonomy is concerned, we all know that the battery is a component that wears out, and over time, loses autonomy.

Apple has been introducing functionalities to extend its useful life, like the optimized load or processors with lower consumption, but the truth is that in terms of autonomy, it never seems enough.

Also, change the battery in the new terminals it is not a simple or cheap item. To function properly, they must be original and installed by an authorized center, since for a couple of generations, unofficial batteries show an error message in the terminal settings. All the more reason to try to maximize its useful life and autonomy.

Therefore, we want to give you some tricks to preserve its duration to the maximum if you have an older terminal in which the battery is no longer what it was.

Tricks to save battery on the iPhone

Activate low power mode automatically

Logically, the first step will always be activate low power mode to save battery on iPhone. Most users will already be more than used to it. To do this, you just have to press the battery icon from the control center or from the terminal settings. It is the simplest and fastest function to extend the autonomy of the battery, although we lose some functions of the terminal.

The most relevant are the background synchronization of email and other system apps, in addition to the fact that the photos will not be uploaded to iCloud. Third-party apps will not be able to backup in the background and the speed of the system will be reduced.

Although the low consumption mode has to be set by hand, that is, it has to be activated by the user, it can also be automated. And also in a very simple way. With this trick, the low consumption mode will be activated automatically without having to do anything when the battery charge drops below the% we indicate. To do this, we just have to follow a few simple steps:

Open the shortcuts app.

In automations, tap on “create a new personal automation”.

We select “battery level” and we set the% from which you want the low consumption mode to start, for example to 20% .

. In the next step, click on “add action” and look for “Low consumption mode”. You can also add one more step and have iOS automatically adjust the brightness to 25% while it is active, for example.

We save and before activating the automation uncheck the option to “request confirmation” and ready. As soon as we activate it, if the iPhone battery falls below the selected%, the low consumption mode will be activated automatically. And do not worry, it will deactivate only when we put the terminal to charge enough charge.

Use dark mode on iPhones with OLED screens: iPhone 13, 12, 11 Pro, X, XS and XS Max

Although this is something that many users know, it is worth remembering it. The OLED screen of a smartphone or any device saves more battery compared to LCD screens and more if we have activated the low power mode. This is because OLED panels can light up or turn off every pixel, something that LCDs simply cannot.

Therefore, since OLEDs can turn off pixels, its autonomy in dark mode is much greater. And it is that when the OLED pixels are off they do not consume energy, while the dark pixels of normal LCD phones emit some light.

So if you want to save a good handful of battery hours, always keep the dark mode on, especially if your screen is OLED.

Turn off unnecessary location and location services

Although iOS for several versions has made a fairly optimized use of location services, having them active in the background always reduces autonomy, especially for apps that do not really need our location to offer us functionality.

Disabling location services in the background is very easy. In the privacy settings tab we can deactivate the location in the background independently for apps that we do not use. Simply we will have to change the location setting to “On use” or “never”. The same for system services. With this we will make the apps only have access to our location when they are open.

Keep in mind that this implies the loss of some functionalities in some apps, but it has a great impact on the battery when we use apps that are very demanding of the location even if they do not use it to offer functionality, such as Facebook.

As with localization, deactivating the synchronization and update in the background of the apps that we do not use will also result in an increase in battery life. Facebook for example is one of those apps that uses a lot of battery in the background, and although Apple has cut back on what apps can do when we are not using them, is still a problem in terms of autonomy.

To deactivate it, it is done from settings> general> background update. Keep in mind that, for most apps, it will not make a big difference in consumption, only for poorly optimized ones or very demanding of background tasks.

Activate the concentration mode for Apps (exclusive to iOS 15)

A “trick” to save battery life on the iPhone involves activating one of the do not disturb modes (or Concentration Mode, as it is called in iOS), limiting notifications from all apps but leaving “Show on locked screen” active.

What this trick will do is that notifications continue to arrive from all the apps, but the iPhone will not vibrate or the screen will light up. We can check all the notifications on the lock screen as usual, but saving battery in the process. And even select a few apps for only those to light up the screen, such as messaging or those whose notifications are important and we want to be informed.

Basically what this functionality does is limit the number of times the screen lights up by itself. Since constant vibration, illuminated screen and sound is synonymous with very high energy consumption.

Turn off active Siri listening

Another option we can do to save some battery. If we deactivate the active listening of Siri, that is, the “Hey Siri”, we lose part of the functionality and we will always have to invoke it manually by pressing the button home or the lock button. Keep in mind that this function only works for relatively new terminals, those with active listening. Since in the oldest the “Hey Siri” only works if they are connected to the charger.

To deactivate it, we just have to go to settings> Siri “and uncheck” Activate when hearing Hey Siri. “We will lose the automatic listening of Siri, which always works in the background and in the process save a little energy.

Disables system motion, reduces transparency and white point

There are three changes in accessibility that change the behavior of the system, but it allows to save battery in the iPhone by making the transitions less demanding of energy. All are disabled from settings> accessibility> Display.

An important point to keep in mind is that deactivating these functionalities affects the appearance of the system and the apps, that they are going to look “uglier” and the transitions “more orthopedic”. In addition, the white tones of the screen they will always have less shine, iRegardless of whether we raise it to the maximum.

These are the types of settings that we may want to change when we are at the end of the battery life cycle or the terminal is old, and we need to save as much as possible.

Turn off Siri Suggestions

Siri Suggestions are one of the iOS options that work in the background. If we do not use them we can deactivate them to save a little battery. It is disabled in Settings> Siri. It is not a function that demands a lot of battery, but it is ideal for older terminals with limited battery.

Turn off automatic brightness

It does not have much mystery. It is done in accessibility settings> screen and with this we will prevent the system is constantly raising brightness when there is a lot of light, with the increased consumption that it supposes. So it will only work manually and we can change it to our liking at any time in the control center.

Maximum battery saving for emergencies: activate airplane mode

When we are about to run out of battery we can activate airplane mode that will deactivate all wireless processes. This option + low power mode + low brightness represents the save battery on iPhone to the max. We lose all the functionalities of the iPhone, but we will have a little autonomy for an emergency.