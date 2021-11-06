10 Physical and Breathing Exercises Recommended for COPD Patients

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Regular physical and respiratory exercise is good for everyone, but especially for COPD patients. It is best to make it a daily routine.

Last update: 02 November, 2021

Physical inactivity is inconvenient for COPD patients and therefore some adapted exercises are recommended. In fact, they are a fundamental part of the treatment. By contrast, sedentary lifestyle can aggravate the condition.

The goal of physical activity in COPD patients is to keep the chest muscles active. This makes them manage to receive more oxygen and, consequently, breathe less.

Some COPD patients believe that it is best to stay at rest, as exercise can easily tire them. This is not true, as we will see below.

What is COPD?

COPD is an acronym for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. It is characterized because there is no free flow of air in the lungs, which makes breathing difficult and causes coughing, wheezing, and occasional mucus or sputum production.

COPD patients are at higher risk of developing heart problems, lung cancer, and other associated pathologies. As the name implies, this condition is chronic with no known cure.

This disease is also progressive. However, with good treatment it is possible to maintain quality of life and slow down the progression of the condition. Physical and respiratory exercises must be an essential part of life for COPD patients.

Exercises for COPD patients

Due to their condition, COPD patients they cannot and should not do any type of exercise. It is best to consult with your doctor before starting a plan.

A professional must evaluate what exercises are allowed for a patient with COPD.

1. Stretches

Stretching provides flexibility, elasticity, and relaxation. They should be done slowly, gradually and for no more than 10 minutes.

To carry out the arm stretch, follow these steps:

With the left hand, take the right arm above the elbow. Gently pull your elbow toward your left shoulder. Keep your head facing the opposite (right) side. Repeat with the other arm.

To perform the leg stretches, apply the following guide:

Stand. Bend the left leg up and take it with the left hand by the ankle. Keep the other arm leaning against the wall so you don’t lose your balance. Repeat with the other leg.

2. Walk

Walking is a great option for COPD patients. It is best to do it every day, starting with a gentle 10-minute walk.

Each week you can add time until you reach 20 or 30 minutes a day. It can be practiced outdoors, indoors and even at home.

3. Climb stairs

Do not miss the opportunity to climb stairsas it is an excellent exercise. The best way to do this is by holding onto the railing, exhaling when climbing a step, and inhaling when descending. It is a very comprehensive activity for COPD patients.

4. Push-ups

The indicated thing is to use hand weights. A gallon of milk or a rubber band will also work. You have to keep your arms on each side of your body and take a weight in each of your hands.

Then flex your arms and bring them to your chest. It should be inspired at the beginning of the movement and expire at the end. Next, it is returned to the original position and repeated 10 times.

5. Leg extensions

According recommendations of the Mexican Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics, it is advisable to extend the legs repeatedly in patients with COPD. There are various modalities for this.

First, the patient can sit in a chair with the back straight. Then inhale and gently lift your right leg.

It should be fully stretched and kept as straight as possible, while exhaling. Then inhale again and slowly lower your leg until your foot touches the floor. Some weight can also be added to each leg. Repeat 10-15 times.

6. Calf raises

The calf raise is another of the most recommended exercises for patients with COPD. You just have to stand up, with a chair forward, about 10 inches.

Spread your legs, inhale, and stand on your toes while exhaling slowly. Hold like this for about 10 seconds and then lower your heels, while inhaling again. Ideally, do 2 sets of 10 reps.

7. Pursed-lip breathing

The breathing exercises they are also essential for COPD patients. In this case, the following must be done:

Relax the muscles of the shoulders and neck. Inhale air through your nose for 2 seconds. The mouth must be closed. Pucker your lips and exhale for 4 seconds. Repeat about 5 times or until you feel discomfort.

8. Diaphragmatic breathing

For this exercise it is necessary to lie on your back and with your knees bent towards your chest. One hand should be placed on the belly and the other on the chest.

Later, inhale deeply through your nose and count to 3, trying to pass air into the abdomen. This should rise a bit, but the chest should stay in place. Then the muscles of the abdomen are tightened and exhale counting to 6, with the lips more or less pursed.

9. Strong cough

This is another highly recommended breathing exercise for COPD patients. Helps to expel excess mucus effectively and without generating much fatigue.

The person should sit in a comfortable position and inhale air through the mouth with greater intensity than normal. Then activate the stomach muscles and expel the air in 3 strong exhalations, while making the sound “LOL”.

10. Tai Chi

Tai Chi is an excellent practice; not just for COPD patients. It incorporates a gentle activity for the heart and lungs, while helping to strengthen muscles. Likewise, it relieves stress and promotes relaxation.

Benefits of exercising and modifying your lifestyle

COPD patients benefit greatly from physical and respiratory exercises. In general terms, improves the functioning of the heart and cardiovascular system, as well as blood pressure and symptoms of the disease.

Some of the other specific benefits are that it improves the way the body uses and manages oxygen, increases energy, helps maintain a healthy weight, and increases muscle strength and performance.

It is best to do everything gradually. It is indicated to record the time or the number of times in which you can do the exercise until you feel a slight shortness of breath.

You should always rest a few minutes between one series and the other. The most advisable thing is to increase the intensity every week, not every day.

It is a good idea to include dancing within the usual exercises. You can also do activities such as skating or rowing.

Each patient should choose the exercise with which they feel comfortable and the activities that generate enjoyment, to increase adherence.

Be consistent with exercises for COPD

If after a few days of exercising COPD symptoms increase, the best thing would be to take a day off. If there is dizziness, shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, or confusion, visit a medical center.

COPD patients must make physical and breathing exercises a routine practice. It is not advisable to do it only once in a while, as this reduces the effectiveness and may even create some risks.

