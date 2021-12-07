Since the appearance of Covid-19, it has been pointed out that it is a rather dangerous disease. It is not only about the direct damage it causes but also about its relationship with other pathologies. In particular, cases of black fungus have been reported that put the quality of life of patients at risk. Although the most serious thing is that some have been of fatal consequences.

At the beginning of the year there was an epidemic in India with more than a thousand reported cases. While in the rest of the world affected people have been reported but to a lesser extent. In the case of our country, one of the first to be reported occurred in the State of Mexico.

While the most recent took place in Oaxaca and unfortunately last weekend the death of the patient was reported. Based on the local media it was a 61-year-old man with uncontrolled diabetes. While a couple of months ago he was infected with Covid-19 but without developing a severe picture.

Thus, so far there are three deaths from black fungus that have occurred in Mexico. Although in the rest of the patients the consequences are quite severe because people require the removal of organs to stay alive.

How is it detected in the patient?

According to the UNAM, the diagnosis of black fungus is simple: samples of phlegm, tissue fragments, exudates are taken where its presence is identified. Hence the importance of doing, from the beginning, microscopic analysis. The problem is when the doctor does not suspect the presence of mucormycosis and this delay your treatment.

Transmission way

The main form of infection is through the respiratory tract by inhaling the spores. But the inoculation can also be given through the skin, when they stick to a skin lesion or through the gastrointestinal route.

For them to cause an infection, the presence of risk factors is required: decompensated diabetes mellitus, cancer, prolonged use of steroids, burns or use of intravenous drugs, mainly.

The black fungus can affect the skin, mucosa, muscles, cartilage and bones. Once it sets in and causes the infection, it can spread to any part of the body. It is a rapidly evolving mycosis.

Mucormycosis can be rhinocerebral, when it causes unilateral swelling of the face, “drooping” of the eyelid, headache, nasal congestion, blackish lesions in the nose or palate, and fever: pulmonary, with cough, chest pain and difficulty to breathe; and gastrointestinal, with abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and gastrointestinal bleeding.

The biggest problem with the black fungus is its high mortality. It is considered that it is approximately 90 percent, especially in those who are not diagnosed in time and, therefore, their treatment is inadequate.

Treatment indicated for the patient

To treat the condition, Amphotericin B is administered, which, on some occasions, is accompanied by Fluconazole. Both antifungals have a good effectiveness. Sometimes surgical cleaning is required, because the fungus leaves behind dead tissue.

The black fungus occurs in hospitalized patients in very serious health, it is difficult for a person we see on the street to develop it. Although the disease is cured, it can leave aesthetic sequelae (due to the loss of one or both eyes, for example) or conditions at the Central Nervous System level.