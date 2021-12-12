We are in the middle of the pre-Christmas maelstrom and, who more or who less, is thinking about what to cook for the big occasions. But it is important not to forget the daily menus for which we propose these zucchini rolls stuffed with spinach and rice that are the sea of ​​fun.

They are also entertaining, we are not going to fool ourselves. Although sometimes you want to wrap the blanket around your head and prepare something different with which to feed our little bodies. The truth is that the idea is very simple and can be adapted with infinity of fillings.

Any leftover we have in the fridge can serve as a sham for these zucchini, a vegetable that goes well with everything: legumes, meats, fish, etc. The crux of this recipe is in cutting thin sheets of zucchini for which it is almost essential to have a mandolin or a lot of skill with the knife.

We wash and finely laminate the zucchini. We pass the sheets through an oiled plate, on both sides, until they become malleable. We booked. We wash the spinach and we sauté in a frying pan with a little oil. We season to taste. Add the cooked rice, oregano, lemon zest, pesto and a tablespoon or two of tomato sauce. We mix well. We put a little filler To the extreme a sheet of zucchini and roll. We repeat until finished with the filling and / or the zucchini slices. We cover a baking dish with tomato sauce and place the zucchini rolls on top. Sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on top and grill for about five minutes. We serve decorating each roll with a fresh basil leaf. Read: the light menu of the month

With what to accompany the zucchini rolls stuffed with spinach, rice and pesto

These zucchini rolls stuffed with spinach, rice and pesto they can be served as a starter from a full menu, followed by meat or fish. In case you are not very hungry, they can also be eaten as a single dish for lunch or dinner.

Directly to the palate | 17 different ways to cook zucchini (and hundreds of recipes for this healthy and versatile vegetable)

Directly to the palate | Recipes with zucchini: 23 dishes to take care of yourself and enjoy this vegetable