The popularity of the platform Zoom video conferencing has helped the company extend its services further.

According to data from Statista, in the third quarter of 2021, the mobile application of the popular communication platform recorded more than 50 million downloads in the Asia-Pacific region.

Likewise, the statistics platform details that Zoom grew in popularity in 2020 due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on real-life environments and offline activities. Between the first and second quarter of 2020, Zoom mobile app downloads skyrocketed thanks to the widespread adoption of alternative media for work, school, and social activities, among others.

By conforming as one of the most solid and stable services in the field of virtual communication, Zoom that was developed by Zoom Video Communications announcedOr that it will expand its services due to what Liminal has acquired, a company that developed accessories for them focused on professional broadcasting and events, so that these could be integrated into the main company.

In a statement, the directive of the digital platform assured that with this new acquisition it seeks to help “bridge the line between emerging and traditional platforms in terms of event control, which find their utility in organizations that want to transmit professionally in studios, theaters, among others. others”.

In that sense, Zoom’s spokesperson, Candace Dean, explained to the specialized media outlet The Verge that existing tools will continue to be available through Liminal.

Large-scale events and other functions

For Zoom, this action is part of an attempt to diversify its service offering, Since just a few months ago the communications platform launched its “Events” function, with which it seeks that organizers can create event centers, sell tickets and create multiple live streaming sessions throughout the day.

In the statement they explain that Zoom Events’ will help implement improvements in the configuration of notifications for conferences, as well as the possibility of editing the registration questions once the event is published.

The company also assured that created ZoomISO, a software that allows the transmission of video of each of its participants as a separate output for professional production hardware.

Other improvements that they will present is for Zoom Chat, where it will implement an update that improves the sending of GIFs from the GIPHY search panel that will be displayed in the message sending box. While the Zoom Roms, It will allow you to reserve workspaces through an interactive map, whether they are in the office or at home.

The latter, the technology company indicates that they are a series of updates focused on streamlining the flow of meetings and improving the experience of hybrid work after the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing the reservation of workspaces or screen sharing.

You can also read:

Amazon TVs will also be able to receive Zoom calls

The CEO who laid off 900 employees for Zoom “takes a break”

Zoom implements ad bar; How will it affect video calls?