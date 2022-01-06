We analyze in Cinemascomics the DVD of Zone 414, the futuristic thriller starring Guy Pearce

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the DVD home edition of Zone 414 (Universal Pictures, 2021), the futuristic thriller directed by Andrew Baird (One Way) and written by Bryan Edward Hill (Ash vs. Evil Dead), which stars Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3), Matilda Lutz (Revenge) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings), which is already on sale in stores only on DVD, as well as being available for rent and digital sale. The British film is marketed by Saban Films and distributed in physical format by Arvi Licensing in our country.

Synopsis: In the near future, androids in human form are a reality thanks to Marlon Veidt (Travis Fimmel), having his own colony where they can coexist in freedom with humans, the Zone 414. However, when the daughter of the creator of the machines disappears in the colony itself, Marlon will hire David Carmichael (Guy Pearce), a former cop who acts as a private detective. Once in the colony, David will receive the help of Jane (Matilda Lutz), the first and most perfect machine created by Marlon, having to unravel the mystery behind the city of robots and the illegal businesses that are hidden there.

The film lasts 98 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 16 years of age, shown in its DVD version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The DVD review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical data:

PAL 2.

Screen format: 2.40: 1 and 16: 9.

Audio language: English in Dolby Digital 5.1 and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1.

Subtitle language: Spanish.

Rating: Not recommended for children under 16 years of age.

Duration: 98 minutes.

Extra content:

Cool aspects of the movie (6 minutes):

Producer Jib Polhemus says the story immediately hooked him. As a big fan of science fiction, he explains that screenwriter Bryan Edward Hill creates a world that is based only on pleasure, but that is in decline, where robots are locked in Zone 414, to keep rich people company. can afford their services.

For his part, director Andrew Baird says that he liked the script a lot, classifying it as very unusual and that the main theme is quite intense, because Zone 414 is like human trafficking, but for synthetics. So it seems like a very good exposition of where we could be in 15 years.

The filmmaker comments that this film is an opportunity to work with wonderful actors, where we see that the next scene they are going to shoot is when David Carmichael (Guy Pearce) meets Marlon Veidt (Travis Fimmel), the owner of the area and creator of synthetics. And it excites him because it will be the first day that Guy Pearce is going to work with Travis Fimmel, remarking that they are very different actors and with very different characters.

Regarding his character, Guy Pearce admits that he liked playing the former policeman, because he has a silent and fiery energy, and he is a very tough character. For her part, actress Matilda Lutz indicates that her character, Jane, is a snowflake. It is unique and is the first android that the Veidt Corporation made. While actor Jonathan Aris explains that he plays Joseph Veidt, Marlon’s brother, talking about the motivations of his character. In turn, actress Olwen Fouéré comments that she plays Royale, being the one who runs the synthetic companies and loves the physical appearance they have given her character.

On the other hand, the makeup and hair designer, Pamela Smyth, comments on the difficulties encountered when it comes to characterizing Travis Fimmel and making him as unattractive as possible, wearing a wig and prosthetics, which requires about four hours of makeup a day. In addition, they talk about how the filming was in Belfast, filming inside The Paint Hall, in the Titanic and Game of Thrones studios.

How to assemble it (6 minutes):

Bryan Edward Hill confesses that as a screenwriter he always looks for the best directors, and he really liked directing a video clip of The Weeknd, of the song ‘Kiss Land’. So he contacted Andrew Baird, because he was looking for an intrepid director who would like to tame the beast he had created. For his part, the filmmaker liked the script very much, considering that he had the right vision to capture it, since it felt like a very adult graphic novel.

The next step was to find producers and where to shoot it, so they ended up in Belfast, where in six months they managed to cast and finance. The first to join the project was Travis Fimmel, then Matilda Lutz joined and then Guy Pearce signed up. In this way, the leading actress explains how she joined the project and how she had freedom when building her character.

Production designer Philip Murphy states that the director had a very clear vision of what he wanted to tell and the setting he wanted to show, with costumes and decorations in a classic and retro design. But they would also include completely futuristic aspects, with the use of neon and Led lights, among other elements, shooting mainly at night.

