“Club América mourns the sensitive death of Geraldo Francisco dos Santos ‘Zizinho’, former player and champion of our club. Father of Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos. We express our deepest condolences and join the pain of family and friends,” he lamented the capital group.

Different national media attributed the cause of death to covid-19.

The midfielder made his debut at age 15 in the Sao Paulo and in 1980 he signed for America club, with whom he played two seasons in his first stage.

After spending a year in the Lion, Zizinho returned to the Coapa nest in 1983.

Zizinho also played in Monterrey, León and Necaxa, in addition to the Salvadoran FAS. He ended his career in 1991 at Club América.

In recent years, Zizinho gained notoriety for boosting the careers of his sons, who played for the Mexican national team and various European clubs.