In recent weeks, Horizon Forbidden West has not stopped sharing news, although this time it has nothing to do with the game itself, specifically, but a possible collaboration with LEGO. The first installment of the series, Horizon: Zero Dawn may soon have its own LEGO set.

This rumor comes from an Instagram user called Brick_Clicker, who would have found this Horizon: Zero Dawn LEGO set listed through the website of a German chain of stores called Wagner’s, although at this point the product sheet seems to have been withdrawn . In this first leak, the set was called “76989 Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck“and would be marketed under a new line of LEGO video game products that i could count on up to 11 sets of different games.

This leak of the LEGO set of Horizon: Zero Dawn also ensures that it is a product recommended for people over 18 years old. Presumably due to the complexity of the Long Neck and the number of small pieces. As for its release date, it suggests that it will arrive next May 1, 2022 at a price of 79.99 euros.

At the moment it is unknown the size of this LEGO set from Horizon: Zero Dawn or if it will have a figure that accompanies the Longneck himself and that justifies the high price that the store sets. An Aloy figure is the most possible option.

Horizon: Forbidden West reveals its combat mechanics

There is no official confirmation from LEGO or PlayStation, but if the leak is true, it will happen sooner rather than later. Before the arrival of this LEGO set, the February 18, 2022, will be released Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5. Check out the differences in Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5

