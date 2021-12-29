The Spider-Man: No Way Home movie is outright insane and we almost see Zendaya’s MJ as a Marvel Studios superhero.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It has already raised 1,057 million dollars, being the highest grossing since the pandemic was declared worldwide. What he is enjoying the most are undoubtedly the surprises and the cameos that he has, but the usual characters of the trilogy are also spectacular, such as Peter parker by Tom Holland, Aunt May by Marisa Tomei, MJ by Zendaya and Ned leeds by Jacob Batalon.

In a recent interview, they asked Zendaya if MJ could have powers. She said no. But Tom holland interrupts and says: They tried for a while, remember that?

Zendaya answered: «Yes, but I leave the superhero for this one (pointing to Tom Holland). I am very happy with MJ and the character that he is and that he plays. I think the special of what Jon watts does with MJ, Ned and Peter is to create this beautiful friendship and love between them. But also, like Spider-Man, he saves the world, but he needs help, you know? You cannot do it alone. At the end of the day, he’s just a young man trying to figure it out and MJ and Ned help him try to figure it out. They’re smart kids, let’s not forget, so they put their brains together to try to figure it out. So I totally agree with being part of the team.

Will he return to Marvel Studios?

We know that Tom holland has signed on for a new trilogy of Spider-man, but we may not see again MJ from Zendaya, since his character has forgotten Peter parker and he will also go to Boston to study at the University. So the young hero may make new friends and have other romantic interests.

Would you like to see Zendaya's MJ again at Marvel Studios?