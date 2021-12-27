For many, Nintendo announced last E3 a remaster from The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword It was a full jug of cold water. Almost everyone took it for granted that they would release date of Breath of the Wild 2, but that did not happen, and the only thing that was shown was a teaser. Speculation soon began as to whether Nintendo would prefer to delay that launch until they have a more powerful console, a hypothesis that would make some sense, but that would waste a base of almost 100 million players. Finally, we had no further news on the sequel to Zelda until today, since everything seems to indicate that we can play Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 sooner than we imagined.
Last June, Nintendo published its teaser from Breath of the Wild 2 at E3. The video, which was about a minute and a half long, ended with a huge “2022” in white on black. However, six months have passed without news from Link. We do not know the title of the video game, nor has an official trailer been released since then. That, along with the way Nintendo has dodged the issue during all these months it invited us to think that the game was going to be delayed.
What became of Breath of the Wild 2?
Luckily, this week we have met a filtration by Peer Schneider, the head of IGN, who went off the hook on a podcast when he first stated that he had met with some executives of the video game industry during the soporific gala of The Game Awards a few weeks ago.
The sequel to The legend of zelda for Nintendo Switch did not appear in the trailers of said event, but Schneider made it clear to listeners that he knew first-hand that the game is still in development and that Nintendo has many surprises in store with this long-awaited title. Come on, it’s going to be worth the wait.
But the important thing was not that. The IGN director kept talking, later speculating about 2022 and the titles that will arrive in the coming months. When he started review future Nintendo releases, He made reference to that 2021 has been full of remakes (we save ourselves the euphemism and call them refried directly) and that things will start to change in 2022. And he completed “I think the trend in Nintendo will start to change in November, when we are already playing Breath of the Wild 2».
Intentional leakage?
Of course, this statement surprised all of his peers. We do not know if Peer Schneider has inside information, if you just know the timing Nintendo or if he played the shot game with his peers every time the words “World Premiere” were spoken at the Game Awards, and that made him go off his tongue. What is clear is that you have the assurance that the next November we will have the sequel in our hands. If this is true, we can give a vote of confidence to Nintendo, as it would be keeping its word, which is enough if we start to analyze the panorama of the current video game industry.