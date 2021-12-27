Last June, Nintendo published its teaser from Breath of the Wild 2 at E3. The video, which was about a minute and a half long, ended with a huge “2022” in white on black. However, six months have passed without news from Link. We do not know the title of the video game, nor has an official trailer been released since then. That, along with the way Nintendo has dodged the issue during all these months it invited us to think that the game was going to be delayed.

What became of Breath of the Wild 2?

Luckily, this week we have met a filtration by Peer Schneider, the head of IGN, who went off the hook on a podcast when he first stated that he had met with some executives of the video game industry during the soporific gala of The Game Awards a few weeks ago.

The sequel to The legend of zelda for Nintendo Switch did not appear in the trailers of said event, but Schneider made it clear to listeners that he knew first-hand that the game is still in development and that Nintendo has many surprises in store with this long-awaited title. Come on, it’s going to be worth the wait.