Zara has launched a men’s collection that all women would like to wear: with the glamor and sophistication of colored velvet, the elegance of satin shirts, and with roomy trousers for a comfortable and fashionable party look. vintage style. The influence of Palomo Spain is undoubted in this new collection of Zara man Velvet Room.





The pastel printed blouses Elevate the look with simple black pants. The floral print shirt is priced at 59.95 euros, somewhat higher than the usual price range at Zara with which it marks the exclusivity and quality of this special collection.





Asos Bring us this look for less with this retro-style velvet shirt.





Looking ahead to the Christmas holidays, there are two garments that I would love to have in my closet and I would envy every man who wears them. On the one hand, the velvet bomber jacket in pink with details of rhinestones, which costs 129 euros.





On the other hand, this satin emerald shirt style that forms a perfect outfit for winter parties.





In Asos we find velvet shirts with which to recreate that galmurous style.





Zara serves as inspiration if we seek a vintage looks for New Years Eve and other finery. The velvet It is used much more than in blazers and it becomes a noble and essential fabric for the night.





















Official site | Zara

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.