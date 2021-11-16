While we wait for Black Friday Zara tempts us with discounts in its section of special prices with clothes and footwear we’ve been dreaming of all fall.

We start with the short jacket you were waiting for on sale. Well, it is already with an authentic discount. From 49.99 to 29.99. A 35% discount that is worth it. You have it in hunting green that goes perfect with everything.





And if you wanted a bomber, Zara also has it on sale. It is black, repels water and cost 39.99, but now it is for 19.99. A bargain.





Ankle boots





The biker boots of your dreams, they cost 69.99 and now only 49.99. Leather and black.

And the season’s mid-calf lace-up boots, also in black, from 36 to 39. They cost 69.99 and cost 45.99.





It has gone from 69.99 to 39.99 euros, this booty can be your basic this winter. It is split leather and is perfect to go out to party with a dress or jeans.





Dress





A beautiful dress that works for all occasions and will save you more than one, satin, black and straps, it cost 29.99 and is only for 15.99. With a jacket you will go divine and with a leather jacket, groundbreaking.