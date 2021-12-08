Zara has chosen to join the metaverse with AZ, your first virtual collection with prices up to 945 pesos for a hat.

The evolution of technological advances has led to the fact that the presence in the digital world It becomes more and more relevant, so many millionaire companies choose to carry out some strategies to dominate a new virtual market that they themselves have been creating.

Taking into account that according to the Digital 2021 study carried out by Hootsuite and We Are Social, 60 percent of the world population already has internet and show a daily permanence of approximately 6 hours and 54 minutes, more and more companies are creating different digital alternatives to position themselves in the eyes of the consumer and create business opportunities, which even benefit third parties.

Among one of the companies that has set the eyes of millions of Internet users around the world is Meta, the new name of Facebook, with which he chose to create his new world digital, the metaverse. It is intended that this virtual world be a network of always active environments where people around the world can interact with each other, either for work purposes such as offices, sports spaces, entertainment, among other purposes, being a type of multiplayer video game with virtual reality Massive that we can use with objectives, a place where companies are already showing their interest in occupying this market.

Zara is one of the brands that has found a new business opportunity by joining the metaverse, so he proceeded to create AZ, his new brand with which he intends to dress Meta users, announcing a little about what he has in mind to develop in this new world virtual.

The collection from AZ, in collaboration with the South Korean brand Ader Rerror, has thought that “The designs reflect the lifestyle of people whose personalities are shaped by simultaneous experiences in the real and virtual world.”

The collaboration between brands has already announced its first clothes that will be released for sale in the metaverse through social networks, as well as launching their products physically. This collection will also be available from the platform Zepeto, which allows the creation of avatars and create imaginary worlds, which is found in the App Store and Play Store for free.

#ADERERRORxZARA AZ Collection. A project that reflects on the ability of language to express ideas, provoke other ways of thinking and create new cultures. Now available https://t.co/aX5HpwEJEB pic.twitter.com/8qlp4hlg6N – Zara Spain (@zaraes) December 6, 2021

#ADERERRORxZARA

The collection is also presented in its virtual version through ZEPETO. In the ADERERRORXZARA store, you can buy virtual clothes and make-up for your avatar. You can enjoy the full collaboration in the Zepeto application:https://t.co/T2RiSPbByw pic.twitter.com/bGU0YdDUXs – Zara Spain (@zaraes) December 7, 2021

Zara and its new brand AZ They will offer a whole series of garments that we can find at different prices, such as a coat for 199 euros (4 thousand 720 Mexican pesos at present) and a hat of 39.95 euros (approximately 947 Mexican pesos).

The metaverse It has attracted the interest of various brands to be able to belong to this new virtual world, where they have found an important growth opportunity.

However, brands are not only showing their interest in Meta, but in other platforms where they can find more opportunities by targeting audiences that do not have what it takes to join the metaverse, as is Nike, who thanks to the platform Roblox video game, showed the opportunity to their fans to connect to “Nikeland” and dress their avatars with shoes, backpacks and other clothing, as did Adidas with its association with Coinbase and investment within The Sandbox ”.

Brands have found a good business opportunity to position their names in the virtual world, how much would users be willing to pay for their products?

Now read: