When we already thought that Zara Home had exhausted the topics related to the home in its “special collections”, it comes now a new one related to photography. And the focus, or the relationship with the house (in case you were wondering what Zara Home does selling cameras and printers) is in the possibility of transforming the photographs into a beautiful memory in the form of albums and paintings that decorate the house, in addition to filling it with memories.

The collection is very comprehensive and includes not just one, but two Fuji photo cameras.





One of them digital with a price of almost 600 euros. The other, which I predict more success in sales is the instant printing camera. Also for sale is a minimal printer to transfer photos from digital to physical. And from here all the gadgets and accessories that you can imagine to enjoy the photos.

From pretty covers and straps for cameras, to glass or linen boxes for storing printed photos. Of course the photo albums, also lined with linen, have the vintage finish that already defines all their collections. To highlight the frames to show off the photos on shelves and or on the shelves, but especially the photo frames with the tailored passe-partout of one or two off-center polaroids creating a very special effect.





The success of this collection is that many of its accessories or the lower-priced camera can be converted in the perfect gift. Because the vintage collections to organize clothes or to clean shoes, although highly desirable they are not as suitable as gifts. It is not the same to give a clothespin (no matter how vintage) than a printer to digitalize photos, or a nice photo album. ‘Even more so if it is already full of memories. It would be nice if during the Black Friday they will enjoy the usual 20% discount from Zara Home. We’ll see.





This is the FUJIFILM XT-200 digital camera with professional features and easy use. Compact and lightweight design and panoramic touch screen. It has a removable battery and USB and Mini Jack terminal, works with different types of memory card, and records video for 599.00 euros





FUJIFILM Instax Link wide mocha gray photo printer for 149.00 euros





FUJIFILM instax mini 40 camera for 89.99 euros





Braided strap with leather reinforcement for the neck suitable for the Instax Mini 40 camera for 39.99 euros





Zara Home makes even a camera case look elegant. Leather camera case 79.99 euros





Linen lining box of different sizes its price with an envelope opening system price between 9.99 euros and 25.99 euros









Black steel clips to hang the images (pack of six) for 6.99 euros





Simple design frame in black metal. Available for a 10 x 15 cm photo and a 13 x 18 cm photo. Prices 9.99 euros and 12.99 euros, respectively









At home with Juana Pepa @madamejuanapepa

It has inspired us:

A photo printer for Smartphone, in white but available in other sizes 118.99 euros

instax 16640682, Smartphone Printer, White, One Size

Instant print camera, prints on 2 “x 3” Zink Paper with gray adhesive backing now with a 42% discount for Black Friday at Amazon. Normal price € 99.99 and now 57.99 euros

KODAK Printomatic Instant Print Camera, Prints on 2 “x 3” Zink Paper with Adhesive Backing, Gray

And pack of 30 metal tweezers from 8.99 euros

Label Clips 30 Pack Hinge Clips Metal Paper Clips for Food Bags Photographs Home Office Supply 20mm (Black)

Similar in Decoesfera | The most elegant Christmas is a thing of Zara Home

The new autumn collection of Zara Home presented in a luxurious setting, an Alvar Aalto house, an icon of modern architecture