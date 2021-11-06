Among the most special of Zara Home for this season is the collection to transform our bathroom into an Onsen (or Japanese spa), -Kimono included- and other accessories with which upgrade the bathroom like your linen finish shower curtain.

The new Zara Home spa collection takes us fully into the Japandi style (that much desired one), and although we are not at all clear that you need a saucepan for the sauna (unless you have one), its bamboo trays and its natural clay containers go well with almost any style in the bathroom and can put the organic note to one of the most used rooms in the house.





Bucket for spa or sauna. Elaborated in white terracotta with two handles on the sides to transport it or combine with the teak bucket 35.99 euros





Acacia wood trays of three sizes (the small one can be a soap dish) with prices between 9.99 euros to 25.99 euros





Soap dish with another teak wood finish. It has two supports at the bottom that raise the tray and rectangular table base for 12.99 euros

The japanese spa collection It includes surprising elements such as toothbrushes from the Italian firm Koh-I-Noor and tortoiseshell or jade combs.





KOH-I-NOOR brand acetate toothbrush with soft hardness for 15.99 euros

And beige marble soap dish with rounded edges 22.99 euros





If you want to round off the Japanese aesthetic, pay attention to this wide-bristled jade finish comb, valid for both straight and curly hair for 9.99 euros

Although we also highlight its containers and vases among which is this little Individual toothbrush holder, only 5 cm high.





Individual ceramic brush holder 5 cm in diameter 5.99 euros





Textured soap dispenser in black stoneware for 15.99 euros

In addition to the spa / Japandi / zen collection by Zara Home for the bathroom, the other line of bathroom accessories from the Galician firm is related to elegant and timeless bathrooms.





Waterproof linen shower curtain with at least 50% European grown linen for € 49.99





Linen and cotton blend waterproof shower curtain. Price 49.99 euros

Matching with textiles, which resemble those that appear in the bathrooms of the most exclusive hotels. The possibility of customize towels with the initials is also helps to achieve that look.





Soft-touch cotton towel with drawstring detail on the valance. 450g / m2 of weight. The large size of 90 x 150 cm from 15.99 euros





Premium quality cotton bath mat, available in various colors 15.99 euros





Terry cloth organic cotton towels (480 gr / m²) with customizable border. You can choose color and format and personalize it with a name, message or initials. Depends on the size prices between 7.99 euros to 29.99 euros

If they are also placed on the lightest and vintage towel racks, then we already have a lot of the style achieved.





Aged effect gold steel towel rack / hanger in two sizes. 31 and 51 cms. Price 17.99 euros and 22.99 euros, respectively.

