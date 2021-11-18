According to data from Youtube, on the first half of 2021 More than 800,000 million content-related views were recorded for gamers, that is to say, of video games.

At the same time, these contents generated more than 90 million hours of live transmission and more than 250 million hours of content uploaded to the platform around the world, which is why the company wants to train Mexican gamers so that they can continue to grow your content within the platform.

YouTube bets on gamers

From November 23 to December 2, the platform will have a new edition of “School for Creators” but now called “School for Gamers”, which consists of a series of free trainings open to all gamers in Mexico who want to know how to grow your content.

All these sessions will be available live on the YouTube Creators channel, but if you cannot see the live you can access the video at any other time.

YouTube mentioned that School for Gamers will have the participation of LuzGamingXD, Micaela Mantegna (lawyer and founder of Women in Games Argentina) and Isabel Gracia Vargas (Project Manager for Google Spain) and more, who will offer their knowledge and practices to improve their content .

The agenda will be as follows:

How to Make Successful Live Broadcasts – Tuesday, November 23

YouTube Shorts and Gaming – Thursday, November 25

Monetization Alternatives for Gamers – Tuesday, November 30

Special Panel: Women in Gaming – Thursday, December 2

All sessions will be held at 10:00 am, Mexico City time.

In these sessions, users will also learn to take advantage of tools such as Shorts, Clips, monetization on the platform, lives and Super Thank you.