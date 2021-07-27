Since the middle of last May. Two deployment phases that have already covered a large number of devices, but that not all users have received automatically.

If you are one of those who have seen how others have received MIUI 12.5 but instead, your own device has not received this update, do not worry. Here we bring you a practical guide with several little tricks that will allow you to force to some extent the update to this long-awaited version of MIUI.

In general, Xiaomi usually makes its most important updates, as is the case with MIUI 12.5, Stepwise. That is why on many occasions some users receive this update before others.

Even so, for some years there has been a little trick that can help us “force” the arrival of a new update, basically based on the change of region. For this we just have to go to Settings> Additional settings> Region and change our region for a different one (India, Andorra, etc.). After that we will return to our usual region and look again for available updates.

In addition, if this way you do not receive an update that you know for sure should have reached your Xiaomi, another trick that is quite simple to perform and that allows us force the arrival of new updates it is:

Go to Settings> My device (About phone)> MIUI version After that we will only have to click on the three points of the upper menu and access «Update settings«. Next we will activate the option «Receive updates before«.

Once done, Xiaomi will take us into account for this receive new updates in advance, including MIUI 12.5. Likewise, our terminal will be prioritized in order to receive notification that a new update has been received.

Is MIUI 12.5 really available for your Xiaomi?

If none of these tricks have served you and as we said, your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO should have already been updated, maybe the problem is because it is not yet available for the ROM of your device. As many of you know, there are different variants of ROM Global, among which we find:

MIUI Global (MI) : It comes installed in all those Xiaomi acquired in Global version outside of Europe. For example if we buy it from China or in Latin America. Its nomenclature does differ by containing the letters “MI”.

: It comes installed in all those Xiaomi acquired in Global version outside of Europe. For example if we buy it from China or in Latin America. Its nomenclature does differ by containing the letters “MI”. MIUI European (EU): It is the one that is installed on any Xiaomi device officially acquired in Spain or another country in Europe. Its nomenclature does differ by containing the letters “EU” or “EEA”.

It is therefore that perhaps your own device is received MIUI 12.5 through the Global ROM and you have the European ROM. In this case, you will only have to wait a few days or at the latest a few weeks, a period that usually passes between the update of one ROM or another.