Youpin, Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform will have the same conditions and rules as the company’s own stores, thus improving the user experience at the time of purchase and in the after-sales service.

This has been communicated by the company itself through an internal email, informing its workers that from now on purchases made through its corwdfunding platform will have the same advantages as the rest of its sales platforms.

Same platform but with better conditions

Yes OK, Youpin will remain an independent crowdfunding platform in which we can purchase not only Xiaomi products, but other brands, the conditions at the time of shipping, return, etc. will continue to be common with that of the Xiaomi Store themselves.

In this way, Xiaomi will seek to improve its after-sales service, offering the same conditions on its different platforms. That is why it is very good news for consumers, being the main beneficiaries.

In the meantime, Youpin remains a platform only available for China. Even so, as we tell you in this article, you can buy part of their products from any corner or country in the world.

